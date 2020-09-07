Advertisement

Richmond saw nearly $4M in fire damage during initial unrest

FILE: A small park marks the location of the Lumpkin's Slave Jail near downtown Monday, July 27, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
By The Richmond Times Dispatch, Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Fires caused nearly $4 million in estimated damages over the first 18 days of protests this summer in Richmond, according to an analysis by city emergency officials.

Richmond fire crews responded to 48 fires between May 29 and June 15 that resulted in at least $3.9 million in estimated losses, according to the internal Richmond Fire & EMS analysis, which was provided to the Richmond Times-Dispatch. The figure doesn’t account for anything ruined inside the structures.

The headquarters of the United Daughters of the Confederacy sustained the greatest structural damage at $1.25 million, according to fire department estimates.

Protests have been ongoing in Richmond throughout the summer since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The city’s fire department has responded to other protest-related fires outside of the initial 18-day period covered in the report, but the volume and severity of the incidents has declined, according to the newspaper.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

