Shenandoah National Park faces busy Labor Day weekend

SHENANDOAH NATIONAL PARK, Va. (WHSV) — At Shenandoah National Park, Labor Day stayed busy for park rangers as campgrounds were filled up for the three day weekend.

The entrance to Skyline Drive near the town of Elkton had a line of cars waiting to enter the park for most of the day. Sally Hurlbert with Shenandoah National Park said their campgrounds were booked for Monday night with more than 100 reservations.

She said in years past, they would normally see around just 40 for Monday night.

“So we might be seeing a higher visitation because we’re so close to the Northern Virginia, Washinton D.C, Baltimore, Richmond area,” Hurlbert said. “People may be only wanting to drive to shorter distances to go to an outdoor adventure rather than going farther away.”

Hurlbert said with campgrounds closed earlier this year due to COVID-19, staff are happy more people are coming out to see the park.

“A lot of people coming through are comparing it to a similar type of visitation that we get in October for fall colors and our numbers do typically go up over Labor Day weekend but this year seems a lot higher than normal for that,” Hurlbert said.

But Hurlbert said with more people, more incidents do happen. Park staff are asking guests to make sure they throw away their trash in a receptacle bin. She said over the weekend they’ve had several reports of trash being placed on the side, making it a welcomed treat for wildlife.

She also said they are asking guests to not park on the shoulders of Skyline drive, but rather in parking lots because of the saturated ground. Hurlbert said over the weekend they’ve had to help pull several vehicles out.

