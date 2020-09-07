Advertisement

Shenandoah National Park faces busy Labor Day weekend

Park visitors were handed maps through a plexi glass shield in between their vehicle and park ranger.
Park visitors were handed maps through a plexi glass shield in between their vehicle and park ranger.(WHSV)
By John Hood
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHENANDOAH NATIONAL PARK, Va. (WHSV) — At Shenandoah National Park, Labor Day stayed busy for park rangers as campgrounds were filled up for the three day weekend.

The entrance to Skyline Drive near the town of Elkton had a line of cars waiting to enter the park for most of the day. Sally Hurlbert with Shenandoah National Park said their campgrounds were booked for Monday night with more than 100 reservations.

She said in years past, they would normally see around just 40 for Monday night.

“So we might be seeing a higher visitation because we’re so close to the Northern Virginia, Washinton D.C, Baltimore, Richmond area,” Hurlbert said. “People may be only wanting to drive to shorter distances to go to an outdoor adventure rather than going farther away.”

Hurlbert said with campgrounds closed earlier this year due to COVID-19, staff are happy more people are coming out to see the park.

“A lot of people coming through are comparing it to a similar type of visitation that we get in October for fall colors and our numbers do typically go up over Labor Day weekend but this year seems a lot higher than normal for that,” Hurlbert said.

But Hurlbert said with more people, more incidents do happen. Park staff are asking guests to make sure they throw away their trash in a receptacle bin. She said over the weekend they’ve had several reports of trash being placed on the side, making it a welcomed treat for wildlife.

She also said they are asking guests to not park on the shoulders of Skyline drive, but rather in parking lots because of the saturated ground. Hurlbert said over the weekend they’ve had to help pull several vehicles out.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

'We Hart Racial Equality' 5K at JMU

Updated: moments ago

News

Home, once a church, on the market in Staunton

Updated: 6 minutes ago

News

WHSV's Ben Beddoes has your Monday evening forecast

Updated: 8 minutes ago

News

EMU moves students in over the weekend

Updated: 16 minutes ago

Staunton

American Shakespeare Center safely brings theater back to the Shenandoah Valley

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Simone McKenny
The American Shakespeare Center in Staunton returned to the stage with their ASC SafeStart Guide in hand and lot of social distancing.

Latest News

News

Community reacts to COVID-19 cases rising in Harrisonburg

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
"I wouldn’t say that I’m fearful, but I am cautious. I try to wear a mask and keep distance and be aware of who is around me."

Staunton

Home, once a church, on the market in Staunton

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Simone McKenny
A church built in 1900 then converted into a home is for sale in the Queen City.

News

Community members react to COVID-19 case numbers rising in Harrisonburg

Updated: 21 minutes ago
There have been at least 206 new positive COVID-19 cases over the weekend in the city of Harrisonburg, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Some community members spoke out about their surprise to hear of the uptick in case numbers. “I knew cases were on the rise, but I didn’t know the exact numbers,” one person said. “I didn’t know that,” another person said. The consensus from those community members was they feel pretty safe, while outdoors. “I’ve heard that the virus doesn’t last long in the sunlight and outside is honestly one of the safest places to be, so outside seemed like a good choice,” Jacque Zook said. Rachel Colon said she tries to follow safety guidelines set in place. “I wouldn’t say that I’m fearful, but I am cautious. I try to wear a mask and try to keep distance and be aware of who is around me,” Colon said. “Outside it’s hard to want to wear a mask, but when I’m indoors, my face is covered and I try to be cautious,”Colon said. Robert Gordon said he tries to stay away from large groups. “I feel fairly safe when I’m out and about as long as it’s not a concentrated area of people,” Gordon said. Gordon wants everyone to do their part in keeping the community safe. “It’s concerning, sure. I mean, it’s a serious thing. It’s, you know, consumed the whole world for a long time now, so it’s definitely not what you want,” Gordon said. “Just everybody be sensible, be safe.” The City of Harrisonburg is continuing the ordinance placed on most gatherings limiting them to 50 people and encourages safety measures like wearing a facial covering and social distancing.

News

“We Hart Racial Equality” virtual 5K raises $30,000 for scholarship

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
“In general, just being there for the underrepresented and all of those that are studying the same major as us. We all want to be equal on every playing field.”

Local

EMU welcomes students during rescheduled move-in weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By John Hood
In August, Eastern Mennonite University delayed its on-campus move-in after four students tested positive for COVID-19. Over the weekend, students were finally able to move in.