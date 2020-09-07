UVA students create project to get peers involved in the 2020 election

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Students at the University of Virginia are getting involved in the upcoming elections in November, and they’re making waves on social media to do it.

Grammy-nominated singer Maggie Rogers, actor Jack Black, and UVA Center for Politics Director Larry Sabato are just three of the people who’ve shared videos from the Decency Project. It’s the work of a few UVA students trying to get their peers involved in politics.

“The more we started talking, the more we realized maybe we should just create an account, create a presence, make our videos,” project co-founder Hugh Jones said.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, participants are choosing to spread their message entirely via social media.

While their message is partisan, their goal is to inspire more young people to action.

“A lot of what we’re working with right now is different, youth-led progressive movements on college campuses and also in young professional circles. And the goal of that is so they create an energy online,” co-founder Adam Cooper said.

“We think it’s our way to maximize our reach for young voters across the country, and creating a space online where young voters can feel confident in their pro-Biden stance,” Cooper said.

Their pro-Biden message is facing opposition from some Democrats and Republicans at the university. NBC29 reached out to the College Republicans at UVA for comment, but did not hear back.

Decency Project members say regardless of what happens on Election Day, they are likely to stay involved in politics in some capacity.

