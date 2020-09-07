Advertisement

UVA testing wastewater at dorms to detect coronavirus

Testing wastewater on UVA grounds to detect coronavirus.
Testing wastewater on UVA grounds to detect coronavirus.(Dr. Amy Mathers)
By Rachel Hirschheimer, NBC29
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Scientists at the University of Virginia are digging deep into the pipes on UVA Grounds to detect the presence of the coronavirus, one flush at a time.

“We collect the sample over a 24-hour period so we can get every flushing event, and then it takes us about 10 hours to process the sample,” Dr. Amy Mathers, infectious disease physician and clinical microbiology associate director at UVA, said.

Since early June, researchers have been testing the wastewater at dorms where positive cases were detected to serve as controls.

As students move onto UVA Grounds, UVA Wastewater Treatment Engineer Lisa Colosi Peterson says the plan is to test the dorms six days a week for COVID-19 to stay ahead of the spread.

“The goal is to use the dorm wastewater as a pooled sample so that we can surveillance for COVID, as opposed to having each individual student come give us a test or have a test,” Peterson said.

Samples are gathered every 15 minutes in the morning. The next day, they are collected and transported to the Health System for a screening.

“We want to prevent community transmission by getting ahead,” Peterson said. “But for students sitting safely on grounds, they’re going to have to do the things we already know.”

While Dr. Mathers is worried about detecting false positives in the wastewater, she’s hopeful this proactive approach can help contain the virus while it’s contagious.

“The idea is that you shed COVID quite early in your stool, and so hopefully we won’t see large outbreaks. We will get ahead of it,” she said.

Dr. Mathers says the University of Virginia has been closely collaborating with Syracuse University, where they have been having success with their own wastewater testing.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Statewide ban on evictions expires

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
A statewide ban on evictions expires today after the Virginia Supreme Court denied Governor Northam’s request to extend it.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 645 on Monday

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Madison Greer
As of Monday, September 7, Virginia has had 127,571 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Tell Me Something Good

Local runners participate in virtual Boston Marathon

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Isabella Marcellino
A group of friends from the valley are running the Boston Marathon in a different way due to the coronavirus.

News

Some JMU students exempted from leaving campus as classes go online temporarily

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,199 on Sunday

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Local art gallery holds sale for gallery expenses

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Updated re-entry plan for West Virginia Schools released

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Updated re-entry plan for West Virginia Schools released

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
Every Saturday at 9 p.m. the map will be published with the plans for counties for that week.

News

Local art gallery holds sale for gallery expenses

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the art studio had to shut its doors for a few months but the artists kept working at home. Now, the gallery is having a sale to help raise money for expenses.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,199 on Sunday

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 10:42 AM EDT
|
By Madison Greer
As of Sunday, September 6, Virginia has had 126,926 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.