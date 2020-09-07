Advertisement

Virginia man accused of indecent exposure while biking

Ahead of the arrest, Arlington County police released a photo Friday of the then-identified assailant.
Ahead of the arrest, Arlington County police released a photo Friday of the then-identified assailant.(Arlington County Police Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) - A 55-year-old man has been arrested in connection with what police said was a string of confrontations along trails in northern Virginia involving a cyclist who sometimes exposed himself to pedestrians.

Arlington County police initially issued a news release about the incidents Friday that included a photo of the then-unidentified assailant. On Monday, they provided an update, saying that the community had provided “numerous tips and investigative leads” that led to the arrest of David Marlowe of Arlington.

Police said the incidents involved a cyclist yelling at or striking pedestrians as well as exposing his buttocks in some instances.

Marlowe was arrested Sunday evening without incident, police said. He has been charged with robbery, three counts of assault and battery, five counts of indecent exposure and felony possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.

He was being held Monday in the Arlington County Detention Facility without bond. Details about his case were not immediately available in online court records, and it was not clear if he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

State

Liberty tells staff to refrain from interacting with Falwell

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Staff members at Liberty University have been instructed to refrain from interacting with Jerry Falwell Jr., the school’s ousted president.

State

Casino backers in Bristol make final push before election

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Backers of a proposed casino and resort in southwest Virginia are ramping up efforts to boost support for the project before it goes to voters for a decision.

State

Richmond saw nearly $4M in fire damage during initial unrest

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By The Richmond Times Dispatch, Associated Press
Fires caused nearly $4 million in estimated damages over the first 18 days of protests this summer in Richmond, according to an analysis by city emergency officials.

State

‘He was straight A’s, he was thriving’: Richmond teen shares success story of virtual learning

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Karina Bolster, NBC12
Tre Milana has autism, among other cognitive issues. Learning in the typical public school setting just didn’t work for him.

Local

UVA students create project to get peers involved in the 2020 election

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Daniel Grimes, NBC29
Students at the University of Virginia are getting involved in this November’s election and they’re making waves on social media to do it.

Latest News

State

Virginia city plans ‘reverse’ Christmas parade due to virus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By The Free Lance-Star, Associated Press
A Virginia city is already making plans for how to safely hold its annual Christmas parade during the coronavirus pandemic.

State

Central Virginia voter registrars put out call for younger poll workers ahead of Election Day

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Henry Graff, NBC12
They desperately need poll workers, but the traditional candidates for the job may have to sit this unprecedented election out.

News

Statewide ban on evictions expires

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 645 on Monday

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Police are investigating a fatal crash in Crimora on Saturday

Updated: 5 hours ago