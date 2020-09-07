Virginia man accused of indecent exposure while biking

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) - A 55-year-old man has been arrested in connection with what police said was a string of confrontations along trails in northern Virginia involving a cyclist who sometimes exposed himself to pedestrians.

Arlington County police initially issued a news release about the incidents Friday that included a photo of the then-unidentified assailant. On Monday, they provided an update, saying that the community had provided “numerous tips and investigative leads” that led to the arrest of David Marlowe of Arlington.

Police said the incidents involved a cyclist yelling at or striking pedestrians as well as exposing his buttocks in some instances.

Marlowe was arrested Sunday evening without incident, police said. He has been charged with robbery, three counts of assault and battery, five counts of indecent exposure and felony possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.

He was being held Monday in the Arlington County Detention Facility without bond. Details about his case were not immediately available in online court records, and it was not clear if he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

