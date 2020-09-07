Virginia Tech student arrested for forcible fondling of fellow student

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Virginia Tech student has been arrested for forcible fondling after an incident Friday night; the victim is also a student.

Virginia Tech Police took the report Saturday, saying the incident occured late Friday on Washington Street, on campus. The victim and suspect did not know each other, according to police.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

The university released this information “in accordance with the federal Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, commonly known as the Clery Act. The Clery Act requires all colleges and universities that participate in federal financial aid programs to keep and disclose information about crime on and near their respective campuses, including timely warnings of crimes that may represent a serious or ongoing threat to the safety of students or employees.”

For more information from Virginia Tech regarding sexual assault, including how to get help, click here.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.