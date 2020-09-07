Advertisement

Virginia Tech student arrested for forcible fondling of fellow student

(WSAZ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Virginia Tech student has been arrested for forcible fondling after an incident Friday night; the victim is also a student.

Virginia Tech Police took the report Saturday, saying the incident occured late Friday on Washington Street, on campus. The victim and suspect did not know each other, according to police.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

The university released this information “in accordance with the federal Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, commonly known as the Clery Act. The Clery Act requires all colleges and universities that participate in federal financial aid programs to keep and disclose information about crime on and near their respective campuses, including timely warnings of crimes that may represent a serious or ongoing threat to the safety of students or employees.”

For more information from Virginia Tech regarding sexual assault, including how to get help, click here.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Statewide ban on evictions expires

Updated: 24 minutes ago

News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 645 on Monday

Updated: 25 minutes ago

News

Police are investigating a fatal crash in Crimora on Saturday

Updated: 25 minutes ago

Local

Gamer Oasis reopens with COVID-19 safety measures in place

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Courtney Guiry
“The ability to gather has always been a cornerstone of what we offer here, and we are incredibly excited to be open to the public again.”

Latest News

Local

UVA testing wastewater at dorms to detect coronavirus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rachel Hirschheimer, NBC29
Scientists at the University of Virginia are digging deep into the pipes on grounds to detect the presence of the coronavirus, one flush at a time.

State

Statewide ban on evictions expires

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
A statewide ban on evictions expires today after the Virginia Supreme Court denied Governor Northam’s request to extend it.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 645 on Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer
As of Monday, September 7, Virginia has had 127,571 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Tell Me Something Good

Local runners participate in virtual Boston Marathon

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Isabella Marcellino
A group of friends from the valley are running the Boston Marathon in a different way due to the coronavirus.

News

Some JMU students exempted from leaving campus as classes go online temporarily

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,199 on Sunday

Updated: 5 hours ago