Advertisement

“We Hart Racial Equality” virtual 5K raises $30,000 for scholarship

JMU Hart School, Godwin Hall
JMU Hart School, Godwin Hall(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Members of the Hart School of Hospitality, Sports and Recreation Management at James Madison University recently created a virtual 5K to raise money for underrepresented students in the field.

The 5K began on August 28th, the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave his “I Have a Dream” speech.

Since then, the event has raised $30,000 for scholarships for both undergraduate and graduate students.

The race had over 470 participants from all 50 states and Washington D.C.

Breighan Szajnecki is the President of the Women in Sport and Recreation Management club at James Madison University which hosted the event is and the co-director of the 5k.

“In general, just being there for the underrepresented and all of those that are studying the same major as us. We all want to be equal on every playing field.”

Alyssa Bosley is a faculty member in the Hart School at James Madison University and the Race Director for the 5K.

“Earlier in the summer, right as headlines were happening across the country about George Floyd, it was difficult to sit back and just read about this or to participate on social media in “Black out Tuesday” and we wanted to do something, actually, to make a difference,” Bosley said.

Organizers said they are over halfway to their goal of $50,000 and are grateful for the success.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

'We Hart Racial Equality' 5K at JMU

Updated: moments ago

News

Home, once a church, on the market in Staunton

Updated: 5 minutes ago

News

WHSV's Ben Beddoes has your Monday evening forecast

Updated: 7 minutes ago

News

EMU moves students in over the weekend

Updated: 15 minutes ago

Staunton

American Shakespeare Center safely brings theater back to the Shenandoah Valley

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Simone McKenny
The American Shakespeare Center in Staunton returned to the stage with their ASC SafeStart Guide in hand and lot of social distancing.

Latest News

News

Community reacts to COVID-19 cases rising in Harrisonburg

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
"I wouldn’t say that I’m fearful, but I am cautious. I try to wear a mask and keep distance and be aware of who is around me."

Staunton

Home, once a church, on the market in Staunton

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Simone McKenny
A church built in 1900 then converted into a home is for sale in the Queen City.

News

Community members react to COVID-19 case numbers rising in Harrisonburg

Updated: 19 minutes ago
There have been at least 206 new positive COVID-19 cases over the weekend in the city of Harrisonburg, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Some community members spoke out about their surprise to hear of the uptick in case numbers. “I knew cases were on the rise, but I didn’t know the exact numbers,” one person said. “I didn’t know that,” another person said. The consensus from those community members was they feel pretty safe, while outdoors. “I’ve heard that the virus doesn’t last long in the sunlight and outside is honestly one of the safest places to be, so outside seemed like a good choice,” Jacque Zook said. Rachel Colon said she tries to follow safety guidelines set in place. “I wouldn’t say that I’m fearful, but I am cautious. I try to wear a mask and try to keep distance and be aware of who is around me,” Colon said. “Outside it’s hard to want to wear a mask, but when I’m indoors, my face is covered and I try to be cautious,”Colon said. Robert Gordon said he tries to stay away from large groups. “I feel fairly safe when I’m out and about as long as it’s not a concentrated area of people,” Gordon said. Gordon wants everyone to do their part in keeping the community safe. “It’s concerning, sure. I mean, it’s a serious thing. It’s, you know, consumed the whole world for a long time now, so it’s definitely not what you want,” Gordon said. “Just everybody be sensible, be safe.” The City of Harrisonburg is continuing the ordinance placed on most gatherings limiting them to 50 people and encourages safety measures like wearing a facial covering and social distancing.

Local

EMU welcomes students during rescheduled move-in weekend

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By John Hood
In August, Eastern Mennonite University delayed its on-campus move-in after four students tested positive for COVID-19. Over the weekend, students were finally able to move in.

Local

Shenandoah National Park faces busy Labor Day weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By John Hood
At Shenandoah National Park, Labor Da, stayed busy for park rangers as campgrounds were filled up for the three day weekend.