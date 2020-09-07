“We Hart Racial Equality” virtual 5K raises $30,000 for scholarship

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Members of the Hart School of Hospitality, Sports and Recreation Management at James Madison University recently created a virtual 5K to raise money for underrepresented students in the field.

The 5K began on August 28th, the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave his “I Have a Dream” speech.

Since then, the event has raised $30,000 for scholarships for both undergraduate and graduate students.

The race had over 470 participants from all 50 states and Washington D.C.

Breighan Szajnecki is the President of the Women in Sport and Recreation Management club at James Madison University which hosted the event is and the co-director of the 5k.

“In general, just being there for the underrepresented and all of those that are studying the same major as us. We all want to be equal on every playing field.”

Alyssa Bosley is a faculty member in the Hart School at James Madison University and the Race Director for the 5K.

“Earlier in the summer, right as headlines were happening across the country about George Floyd, it was difficult to sit back and just read about this or to participate on social media in “Black out Tuesday” and we wanted to do something, actually, to make a difference,” Bosley said.

Organizers said they are over halfway to their goal of $50,000 and are grateful for the success.

