Advertisement

WSAZ Investigates | More Renovation Rip-Off

By Kelsey Souto
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:15 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A judge in Putnam County has granted a temporary restraining order against Robert Eugene Jones, prohibiting him for working on any construction, engineering or plumbing projects for the next 10 days until a formal hearing can be held.

The West Virginia Attorney General’s Office says they are planning to amend their initial lawsuit to add additional complaints and victims to their filing.

A woman in Mason County says Jones provided her with paperwork that included a Board of Professional Engineer stamp, a designation he has never held.

Abby Cunningham, with the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office, says Jones has been served with nine cease and desist orders from the Division of Labor.

They received another complaint as recently as earlier this week from someone who had work done in April and gave Jones more than $20,000.

Jones had asked the court for a continuance so that he could acquire legal representation, but the judge denied the motion.

Judge Stowers says a hearing is set at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9.

In the meantime, Jones is not to answer calls or do work that requires any licensing.

The state says they intend to present witnesses to testify to the seriousness of the allegations.

WSAZ has also spoken with several other victims in our region who share similar stories of being told their home had been struck by lightning and required immediate work and attention which would cost thousands of dollars.

To read our previous story, click or tap here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

'We Hart Racial Equality' 5K at JMU

Updated: moments ago

News

Home, once a church, on the market in Staunton

Updated: 7 minutes ago

News

WHSV's Ben Beddoes has your Monday evening forecast

Updated: 8 minutes ago

News

EMU moves students in over the weekend

Updated: 16 minutes ago

Staunton

American Shakespeare Center safely brings theater back to the Shenandoah Valley

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Simone McKenny
The American Shakespeare Center in Staunton returned to the stage with their ASC SafeStart Guide in hand and lot of social distancing.

Latest News

News

Community reacts to COVID-19 cases rising in Harrisonburg

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
"I wouldn’t say that I’m fearful, but I am cautious. I try to wear a mask and keep distance and be aware of who is around me."

Staunton

Home, once a church, on the market in Staunton

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Simone McKenny
A church built in 1900 then converted into a home is for sale in the Queen City.

News

Community members react to COVID-19 case numbers rising in Harrisonburg

Updated: 21 minutes ago
There have been at least 206 new positive COVID-19 cases over the weekend in the city of Harrisonburg, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Some community members spoke out about their surprise to hear of the uptick in case numbers. “I knew cases were on the rise, but I didn’t know the exact numbers,” one person said. “I didn’t know that,” another person said. The consensus from those community members was they feel pretty safe, while outdoors. “I’ve heard that the virus doesn’t last long in the sunlight and outside is honestly one of the safest places to be, so outside seemed like a good choice,” Jacque Zook said. Rachel Colon said she tries to follow safety guidelines set in place. “I wouldn’t say that I’m fearful, but I am cautious. I try to wear a mask and try to keep distance and be aware of who is around me,” Colon said. “Outside it’s hard to want to wear a mask, but when I’m indoors, my face is covered and I try to be cautious,”Colon said. Robert Gordon said he tries to stay away from large groups. “I feel fairly safe when I’m out and about as long as it’s not a concentrated area of people,” Gordon said. Gordon wants everyone to do their part in keeping the community safe. “It’s concerning, sure. I mean, it’s a serious thing. It’s, you know, consumed the whole world for a long time now, so it’s definitely not what you want,” Gordon said. “Just everybody be sensible, be safe.” The City of Harrisonburg is continuing the ordinance placed on most gatherings limiting them to 50 people and encourages safety measures like wearing a facial covering and social distancing.

News

“We Hart Racial Equality” virtual 5K raises $30,000 for scholarship

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
“In general, just being there for the underrepresented and all of those that are studying the same major as us. We all want to be equal on every playing field.”

Local

EMU welcomes students during rescheduled move-in weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By John Hood
In August, Eastern Mennonite University delayed its on-campus move-in after four students tested positive for COVID-19. Over the weekend, students were finally able to move in.

Local

Shenandoah National Park faces busy Labor Day weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By John Hood
At Shenandoah National Park, Labor Da, stayed busy for park rangers as campgrounds were filled up for the three day weekend.