Albemarle County Board of Supervisors votes to move Confederate monuments

Confederate monuments at Court Square
Confederate monuments at Court Square(WHSV)
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors votes 6-0 to move the Confederate monuments at Court Square - the ‘At Ready’ statue, cannons, and cannonballs - to Shenandoah Valley Battlefields in New Market.

The statue will be removed this weekend.

This is a developing story, we will bring you further updates as they become available.

