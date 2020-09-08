Albemarle County Board of Supervisors votes to move Confederate monuments

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors votes 6-0 to move the Confederate monuments at Court Square - the ‘At Ready’ statue, cannons, and cannonballs - to Shenandoah Valley Battlefields in New Market.

The statue will be removed this weekend.

This is a developing story, we will bring you further updates as they become available.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.