Bill passes in the house to expand the definition of a hate crime in the state

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia House Bill 5098 would expand the definition of a hate crime to include calling 911 on someone based on their race, religious conviction, gender, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation, color, or national origin.

The bill was introduced by Democratic Virginia delegate Alex Askew.

“It really stemmed from, you know, the past we’ve seen with Trayvon Martin and Ahmaud Arbery and situations in Central Park. And across the country where folks are call the police on Black, African American individuals for literally existing,” Askew explained.

The bill also increases the penalty from a Class 1 misdemeanor to a Class 6 felony.

Tim Martin is the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Augusta County. Martin said he doesn’t believe the penalty should be a felony.

“It is a misdemeanor to physically assault somebody based one race or ethnicity a misdemeanor and this is a felony to use words to call the police and trouble them,” Martin explained.

Askew said we must not continue to waste officer’s time.

“It’s an increase in penalty that was already on the books in this code, but I think in this situation, we need to focus our time and resources into things that are important,” Askew explained.

The bill passed in the House on Sept. 4 and will need to pass in the Senate before reaching Governor Ralph Northam’s desk.

