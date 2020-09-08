Advertisement

Boeing finds new problem with 787 that will delay deliveries

In this June 12, 2017, file photo, a Boeing 787 airplane being built for Norwegian Air Shuttle is shown at Boeing Co.'s assembly facility, in Everett, Wash. Boeing is dealing with a new production problem involving its 787 jet, in which inspections have found flaws in the way that sections of the rear of the plane were joined together. Boeing said Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, it's not an immediate safety risk but could cause the planes to age prematurely.
In this June 12, 2017, file photo, a Boeing 787 airplane being built for Norwegian Air Shuttle is shown at Boeing Co.'s assembly facility, in Everett, Wash. Boeing is dealing with a new production problem involving its 787 jet, in which inspections have found flaws in the way that sections of the rear of the plane were joined together. Boeing said Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, it's not an immediate safety risk but could cause the planes to age prematurely.(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Filehoto/Ted S. Warren, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Boeing has recorded its first orders of the year for the grounded 737 Max, but a new flaw has surfaced in another of its planes, compounding the company’s struggle to recover during a pandemic that has undercut demand for new jetliners.

Boeing said Tuesday it is inspecting part of the tail of the two-aisle 787 after finding that pieces were clamped together too tightly, which could lead to premature fatigue of a part called the horizontal stabilizer.

The company said it believes the problem affects 893 of the nearly 1,000 787s that have been built. Boeing expects the inspections of recently finished planes to affect the timing of 787 deliveries in the near term, spokesman Peter Pedraza said in a statement.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it is investigating the matter.

“It is too early to speculate about the nature or extent of any proposed Airworthiness Directives that might arise from the agency’s investigation,” said the spokesman, Lynn Lunsford, referring to potential safety orders that could be imposed on Boeing.

Boeing disclosed last month that it found two other manufacturing flaws in the 787, which Boeing calls the Dreamliner and is built largely of carbon composite materials. The company grounded eight planes because of those issues.

The company said Tuesday that during production of the tail horizontal stabilizers at a Boeing plant in Salt Lake City, some parts were clamped together with too much force, resulting in improper gaps between sections. Boeing doesn’t believe it is an immediate safety issue but could lead to premature aging of the parts, and it is delaying some 787 deliveries while determining whether repairs are needed on planes that have already been delivered.

The Chicago-based company, which builds planes in Washington state and South Carolina, said it delivered 13 airliners last month, including four 787s.

It is a popular plane among airlines for international routes. Cowen analyst Cai von Rumohr expected Boeing to deliver 13 787s. He said airlines are pushing back deliveries because international travel is so depressed.

Boeing’s slow pace of deliveries since early 2019, when the Max was grounded, has robbed the company of much-needed cash.

Amid the bad news around the 787, Boeing reported Tuesday that it received orders for five Max jets in August, two by Polish charter airline Enter Air and three by a buyer that Boeing did not identify. It also reported selling three 777 cargo freighters.

However, cancellations continue to outpace new orders, and Boeing has removed other sales from its backlog because the financial health of the airline customer makes the orders uncertain.

So far this year, Boeing has lost 932 more orders than it has gained. The pandemic has undermined air travel, leading to fewer flights and leaving airlines with no need for new planes.

Boeing is still working with U.S. and foreign regulators to clear the Max for return to flying after two deadly crashes. Nearly 400 Max jets were in use when the fleet was grounded worldwide in March 2019 after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people. The Max was Boeing’s best-selling plane.

Boeing dispatched a Max to Vancouver on Tuesday for flight tests this week with European regulators. The company has already conducted several test flights with FAA experts to demonstrate changes that Boeing made to computers and software after an automated system pushed down the noses of planes before they crashed.

Boeing shares fell 5.8% in Tuesday trading.

___

David Koenig can be reached at www.twitter.com/airlinewriter

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Quiet night ahead, pattern change tomorrow

Updated: moments ago
High pressure will begin to dissipate tonight and a stationary front to the southeast will begin to try to push cloud cover and showers and thunderstorms into the area for the late week. A passing cold front toward the weekend will bring better chances for storms. TUESDAY: Evening temperatures in the 70s with partly cloudy skies. Mostly cloudy skies are expected after midnight with areas of patchy fog developing late. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 60s.WEDNESDAY: A warmer morning with temperatures rising into the upper 60s. Mostly cloudy, warm, and humid for the afternoon with a few showers and storms arriving in the late afternoon and evening. The best chance for a shower or storm will be after 4pm. Highs in the low 80s. Mostly cloudy for the evening with scattered showers overnight. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.THURSDAY: A warm morning with temperatures rising into the 70s. Mostly cloudy, warm and humid for the day. Scattered showers and storms possible throughout the day. With some sunshine, temperatures will rise into the low 80s. Mostly cloudy overnight with a stray shower or storm possible. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. FRIDAY: Another warm morning with temperatures rising into the 70s. Mostly cloudy, warm, and humid. Scattered showers and storms at any point in the day. Highs in the upper 70s. Overnight lows in the mid 60s. SATURDAY: Another warm morning with temperatures in the 70s. Cloudy with scattered showers for the first part of the day. With a cloudy sky, temperatures will only rise into the low to mid 70s in the afternoon. Overnight lows in the mid 60s. SUNDAY: Another warm start with temperatures rising into the 70s. Cloudy for the day with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing late. Highs in the upper 70s with overnight lows in the mid 60s.

News

Bill passes in the house to expand the definition of a hate crime in the state

Updated: moments ago
Virginia House Bill 5098 would expand the definition of a hate crime to include calling 911 on someone based on their race, religious conviction, gender, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation, color, or national origin. The bill was introduced by Democratic Virginia delegate Alex Askew. “It really stemmed from, you know, the past we’ve seen with Trayvon Martin and Ahmaud Arbery and situations in Central Park. And across the country where folks are call the police on Black, African American individuals for literally existing,” Askew explained. The bill also increases the penalty from a Class 1 misdemeanor to a Class 6 felony. Tim Martin is the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Augusta County. Martin said he doesn’t believe the penalty should be a felony. “It is a misdemeanor to physically assault somebody based one race or ethnicity a misdemeanor and this is a felony to use words to call the police and trouble them,” Martin explained. Askew said we must not continue to waste officer’s time. “It’s an increase in penalty that was already on the books in this code, but I think in this situation, we need to focus our time and resources into things that are important,” Askew explained. The bill passed in the House on Sept. 4 and will need to pass in the Senate before reaching Governor Ralph Northam’s desk.

National

Trump expands ban on new offshore drilling sites in Atlantic

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump says he is expanding offshore drilling moratorium to Florida’s Atlantic coast, Georgia and South Carolina.

Local

Albemarle County Board of Supervisors votes to move Confederate monuments

Updated: 12 minutes ago
he Albemarle County Board of Supervisors votes 6-0 to move the Confederate monuments at Court Square - the ‘At Ready’ statue, cannons, and cannonballs - to Shenandoah Valley Battlefields in New Market.

National

Biden, Trump both to campaign in Michigan

Updated: 15 minutes ago

Latest News

State

Bill passes in the house to expand the definition of a hate crime in the state

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Simone McKenny
Virginia House Bill 5098 would expand the definition of a hate crime to include calling 911 on someone based on their race, religious conviction, gender, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation, color, or national origin.

News

COVID-19 uncertainty causes hesitation in college apartment search

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
“At this point we’re holding off a little bit longer even though we don’t want to."

National

Officers capture 1 of 2 fugitives after Georgia deputy shot

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Law officers have captured one of two Texas fugitives wanted after a Georgia deputy was shot.

News

City of Harrisonburg preps for start of in-person absentee voting

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
Starting September 18th, polls will be open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the lobby of Harrisonburg’s City Hall for in-person absentee voting.

National

GBI investigating police shooting

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
The GBI says the 29-year-old Potter fired numerous gunshots at Whitfield County Sheriff’s Deputy Darrell Hackney during a traffic stop on Monday.