Bridgewater College reports 18 coronavirus cases

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) — Bridgewater College updated its COVID-19 Dashboard on Tuesday morning, showing that 18 positive coronavirus cases have been reported to the school.

According to the school’s dashboard, the 18 cases have been reported since March after one faculty member tested positive. The dashboard also shows the number of new cases since the start of August, with 17 students reporting a positive case and no other faculty members.

The school said within the last week, 12 of those cases had just been reported.

Abbie Parkhurst, Associate Vice President for Marketing and Communications, said the school is looking at James Madison University’s response to the rise in cases, and that there are a number of factors that would go into changing semester plans.

“There are a lot of numbers and data to consider, one of the biggest ones is that quarantine and isolation space," Parkhurst said. "If we don’t have enough of that, then that becomes an issue. So we are watching that closely and we’ll have to see how the course of this semester goes.”

Parkhurst said, unlike JMU’s large student population, Bridgewater’s small number of 1,600 students on campus has helped control the spread.

“The work we’ve done over the summer, that we put in place to social distance in classrooms and creating socially distant events all of that work has seemed to pay off for right now,” Parkhurst said. “We’re happy how the last two and a half weeks have gone.”

As of Tuesday, 47 students and 7 faculty members are in isolation and quarantine. 11 of those students are isolating on campus.

Parkhurst said those students will be able to continue their coursework virtually while in isolation.

