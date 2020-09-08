Advertisement

Camp Quest turns summer activities virtual

A camper from a summer prior to COVID-19.
A camper from a summer prior to COVID-19.(Credit WHSV)
By Simone McKenny
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — Camp Quest, a national association of summer camps, headquartered in Staunton, had to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic fairly quickly.

That is when “Camp Quest at home” was born. The organization focuses on helping kids learn about science and critical thinking.

Our virtual roadtrip takes us to Camp Quest Smoky Mountains! Camp Quest provides an educational adventure shaped by fun,...

Posted by Camp Quest on Thursday, July 30, 2020

Kim Newton is the executive director of Camp Quest.

“It was very important for us as a camp community to offer those online activities they wonderfully well received and well attended. we were able to serve hundreds of campers online this summer. we were able to do that in person. We weren’t able to do that in person but we were able to do that online,” Newton explained.

Camp Quest is reaching the end of their summer program, but doing their best to provide other programs in the fall. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bridgewater College reports 18 coronavirus cases

Updated: seconds ago
Bridgewater College updated its COVID-19 Dashboard on Tuesday morning, showing that 18 positive coronavirus cases have been reported to the school. According to the school’s dashboard, the 18 cases have been reported since March after one faculty member tested positive. The dashboard also shows the number of new cases since the start of August, with 17 students reporting a positive case and no other faculty members. The school said within the last week, 12 of those cases had just been reported. Abbie Parkhurst, Associate Vice President for Marketing and Communications, said the school is looking at James Madison University’s response to the rise in cases, and that there are a number of factors that would go into changing semester plans. “There are a lot of numbers and data to consider, one of the biggest ones is that quarantine and isolation space," Parkhurst said. "If we don’t have enough of that, then that becomes an issue. So we are watching that closely and we’ll have to see how the course of this semester goes.” Parkhurst said, unlike JMU’s large student population, Bridgewater’s small number of 1,600 students on campus has helped control the spread. “The work we’ve done over the summer, that we put in place to social distance in classrooms and creating socially distant events all of that work has seemed to pay off for right now,” Parkhurst said. “We’re happy how the last two and a half weeks have gone.” As of Tuesday, 47 students and 7 faculty members are in isolation and quarantine. 11 of those students are isolating on campus. Parkhurst said those students will be able to continue their coursework virtually while in isolation.

News

Quiet night ahead, pattern change tomorrow

Updated: moments ago
High pressure will begin to dissipate tonight and a stationary front to the southeast will begin to try to push cloud cover and showers and thunderstorms into the area for the late week. A passing cold front toward the weekend will bring better chances for storms. TUESDAY: Evening temperatures in the 70s with partly cloudy skies. Mostly cloudy skies are expected after midnight with areas of patchy fog developing late. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 60s.WEDNESDAY: A warmer morning with temperatures rising into the upper 60s. Mostly cloudy, warm, and humid for the afternoon with a few showers and storms arriving in the late afternoon and evening. The best chance for a shower or storm will be after 4pm. Highs in the low 80s. Mostly cloudy for the evening with scattered showers overnight. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.THURSDAY: A warm morning with temperatures rising into the 70s. Mostly cloudy, warm and humid for the day. Scattered showers and storms possible throughout the day. With some sunshine, temperatures will rise into the low 80s. Mostly cloudy overnight with a stray shower or storm possible. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. FRIDAY: Another warm morning with temperatures rising into the 70s. Mostly cloudy, warm, and humid. Scattered showers and storms at any point in the day. Highs in the upper 70s. Overnight lows in the mid 60s. SATURDAY: Another warm morning with temperatures in the 70s. Cloudy with scattered showers for the first part of the day. With a cloudy sky, temperatures will only rise into the low to mid 70s in the afternoon. Overnight lows in the mid 60s. SUNDAY: Another warm start with temperatures rising into the 70s. Cloudy for the day with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing late. Highs in the upper 70s with overnight lows in the mid 60s.

News

Bill passes in the house to expand the definition of a hate crime in the state

Updated: moments ago
Virginia House Bill 5098 would expand the definition of a hate crime to include calling 911 on someone based on their race, religious conviction, gender, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation, color, or national origin. The bill was introduced by Democratic Virginia delegate Alex Askew. “It really stemmed from, you know, the past we’ve seen with Trayvon Martin and Ahmaud Arbery and situations in Central Park. And across the country where folks are call the police on Black, African American individuals for literally existing,” Askew explained. The bill also increases the penalty from a Class 1 misdemeanor to a Class 6 felony. Tim Martin is the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Augusta County. Martin said he doesn’t believe the penalty should be a felony. “It is a misdemeanor to physically assault somebody based one race or ethnicity a misdemeanor and this is a felony to use words to call the police and trouble them,” Martin explained. Askew said we must not continue to waste officer’s time. “It’s an increase in penalty that was already on the books in this code, but I think in this situation, we need to focus our time and resources into things that are important,” Askew explained. The bill passed in the House on Sept. 4 and will need to pass in the Senate before reaching Governor Ralph Northam’s desk.

Local

Albemarle County Board of Supervisors votes to move Confederate monuments

Updated: 12 minutes ago
he Albemarle County Board of Supervisors votes 6-0 to move the Confederate monuments at Court Square - the ‘At Ready’ statue, cannons, and cannonballs - to Shenandoah Valley Battlefields in New Market.

State

Bill passes in the house to expand the definition of a hate crime in the state

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Simone McKenny
Virginia House Bill 5098 would expand the definition of a hate crime to include calling 911 on someone based on their race, religious conviction, gender, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation, color, or national origin.

Latest News

News

City of Harrisonburg preps for start of in-person absentee voting

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
Starting September 18th, polls will be open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the lobby of Harrisonburg’s City Hall for in-person absentee voting.

Local

Harrisonburg’s International Festival goes virtual for 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Courtney Guiry
The festival will kick off on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 1:00 p.m. and run through Sunday, Sept. 20.

Local

Bridgewater College reports 18 coronavirus cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Hood
Bridgewater College updated its COVID-19 Dashboard on Tuesday morning, showing that 18 positive coronavirus cases have been reported to the school.

State

Virginia Tech fall commencement will be online

Updated: 3 hours ago
Virginia Tech is reporting 500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among students as of September 6.

Local

Harrisonburg City Council to appoint CARES ACT Task Force members

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By John Hood
Tuesday night, Harrisonburg City Council will discuss a number of items on their agenda, including the formal appointment of the members of the CARES ACT Task Force.