Camp Quest turns summer activities virtual

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — Camp Quest, a national association of summer camps, headquartered in Staunton, had to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic fairly quickly.

That is when “Camp Quest at home” was born. The organization focuses on helping kids learn about science and critical thinking.

Our virtual roadtrip takes us to Camp Quest Smoky Mountains! Camp Quest provides an educational adventure shaped by fun,... Posted by Camp Quest on Thursday, July 30, 2020

Kim Newton is the executive director of Camp Quest.

“It was very important for us as a camp community to offer those online activities they wonderfully well received and well attended. we were able to serve hundreds of campers online this summer. we were able to do that in person. We weren’t able to do that in person but we were able to do that online,” Newton explained.

Camp Quest is reaching the end of their summer program, but doing their best to provide other programs in the fall. For more information, click here.

