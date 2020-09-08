City of Harrisonburg preps for start of in-person absentee voting

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Starting September 18th, polls will be open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the lobby of Harrisonburg’s City Hall for in-person absentee voting.

Social distancing will be in place and voters are encouraged to wear a mask.

Bill Ney is the Vice Chair of the Electoral Board. He hopes voters take advantage of the early voting opportunity.

“We’re hoping to have more than 50% of the voters vote well before election day,” Ney said.

There is also the option for curbside voting, where an elections officer will bring a ballot to the car and mail-in absentee voting. Ney said more than 2,000 mail-in absentee ballots have been requested so far.

Ney also said elections officers are still needed for the voting process.

For more information, you can call the Voter Registrar office.

