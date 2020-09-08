Advertisement

COVID-19 uncertainty causes hesitation in college apartment search

"Stop the Spread" JMU
"Stop the Spread" JMU(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The COVID-19 pandemic has changed a lot of aspects of college students' lives and now some are unsure of what to do for next year’s housing.

“JMU and the off-campus housing market is and has always been a very early market, just with, you know, the on-campus housing needing their contracts signed early. So, leasing usually really starts in October for most properties,” Claire Malla, General Manager of North 38 Apartments, said.

Kim Borders is the mother of two James Madison University students, a freshman and a senior, and she said due to the uncertainty of virtual learning and COVID-19, she is going to wait to plan anything.

“At this point, we’re holding off a little bit longer even though we don’t want to. My daughters are really upset because they had a whole plan and they already have roommates planned for off campus next year,” Borders said.

The Borders family is looking to hear JMU’s next announcement about the plans for the rest of the semester before making any decisions. But, they hope to have their freshman daughter take over the senior daughter’s apartment.

Another JMU parent, Michele Stevens, said she may wait even longer to decide anything.

“With the COVID going on right now as it is and everything happening at JMU, I would not sign early. I wouldn’t sign until probably the summer,” Stevens said.

Malla, at North 38 Apartments, said they have seen some interest in leasing so far.

“We have an interest list, so we have just under 100 people on the interest list, that were just calling hoping to either learn more or to go ahead and sign,” Malla said.

But, she said they do expect some hesitation.

“I’m sure that we’ll see some delays in leasing along with the other properties just because of the uncertainty and I certainly hope that things go back to normal by next year,” Malla said.

North 38 Apartments said they do house university students from other campuses besides JMU, but due to the large number of students attending JMU, they make up a good population of the residents.

“Hopefully, everything will get better and the students will be able to come back and enjoy their college life, on campus," Stevens said.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Albemarle County Board of Supervisors votes to move Confederate monuments

Updated: 10 minutes ago
he Albemarle County Board of Supervisors votes 6-0 to move the Confederate monuments at Court Square - the ‘At Ready’ statue, cannons, and cannonballs - to Shenandoah Valley Battlefields in New Market.

State

Bill passes in the house to expand the definition of a hate crime in the state

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Simone McKenny
Virginia House Bill 5098 would expand the definition of a hate crime to include calling 911 on someone based on their race, religious conviction, gender, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation, color, or national origin.

News

City of Harrisonburg preps for start of in-person absentee voting

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
Starting September 18th, polls will be open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the lobby of Harrisonburg’s City Hall for in-person absentee voting.

Local

Camp Quest turns summer activities virtual

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Simone McKenny
Camp Quest created "Camp Quest at Home" for the summer season.

Latest News

Local

Harrisonburg’s International Festival goes virtual for 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Courtney Guiry
The festival will kick off on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 1:00 p.m. and run through Sunday, Sept. 20.

Local

Bridgewater College reports 18 coronavirus cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Hood
Bridgewater College updated its COVID-19 Dashboard on Tuesday morning, showing that 18 positive coronavirus cases have been reported to the school.

State

Virginia Tech fall commencement will be online

Updated: 3 hours ago
Virginia Tech is reporting 500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among students as of September 6.

Local

Harrisonburg City Council to appoint CARES ACT Task Force members

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By John Hood
Tuesday night, Harrisonburg City Council will discuss a number of items on their agenda, including the formal appointment of the members of the CARES ACT Task Force.

State

Motivational quotes & drawings boosts neighborhood morale

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Anthony Antoine, NBC12
A Varina woman creates writes motivational quotes out of chalk and draws silly characters to make her neighbors smile.

Back To School

Virus-delayed school year starts in W. Va., online for many

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By John Raby, Associated Press
Children have returned to classes for the start of the school year throughout West Virginia.