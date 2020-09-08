COVID-19 uncertainty causes hesitation in college apartment search

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The COVID-19 pandemic has changed a lot of aspects of college students' lives and now some are unsure of what to do for next year’s housing.

“JMU and the off-campus housing market is and has always been a very early market, just with, you know, the on-campus housing needing their contracts signed early. So, leasing usually really starts in October for most properties,” Claire Malla, General Manager of North 38 Apartments, said.

Kim Borders is the mother of two James Madison University students, a freshman and a senior, and she said due to the uncertainty of virtual learning and COVID-19, she is going to wait to plan anything.

“At this point, we’re holding off a little bit longer even though we don’t want to. My daughters are really upset because they had a whole plan and they already have roommates planned for off campus next year,” Borders said.

The Borders family is looking to hear JMU’s next announcement about the plans for the rest of the semester before making any decisions. But, they hope to have their freshman daughter take over the senior daughter’s apartment.

Another JMU parent, Michele Stevens, said she may wait even longer to decide anything.

“With the COVID going on right now as it is and everything happening at JMU, I would not sign early. I wouldn’t sign until probably the summer,” Stevens said.

Malla, at North 38 Apartments, said they have seen some interest in leasing so far.

“We have an interest list, so we have just under 100 people on the interest list, that were just calling hoping to either learn more or to go ahead and sign,” Malla said.

But, she said they do expect some hesitation.

“I’m sure that we’ll see some delays in leasing along with the other properties just because of the uncertainty and I certainly hope that things go back to normal by next year,” Malla said.

North 38 Apartments said they do house university students from other campuses besides JMU, but due to the large number of students attending JMU, they make up a good population of the residents.

“Hopefully, everything will get better and the students will be able to come back and enjoy their college life, on campus," Stevens said.

