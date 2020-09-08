First Alert Forecast: One last dry day tomorrow before storm chances return

(WHSV) - High pressure will remain overhead through the middle of the week keeping our weather dry with a good amount of sunshine on Tuesday. A stalled front along the southeast coastline will bring the chance for storms during the mid-week with a cold front arriving late in the week to keep storm chances in play.

LABOR DAY: Clear skies overnight with areas of patchy fog late. Overnight lows in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Another refreshing morning with temperatures rising into the 60s. Plenty of sunshine again. Humidity increases with highs in the mid 80s in the afternoon. Temperatures fall into the 70s for the evening with plenty of sunshine. Partly cloudy overnight, lows in the mid 60s.

Mainly sunny with patchy fog early. Highs in the mid 80s. (WHSV)

WEDNESDAY: A warmer morning with temperatures in the upper 60s. Partly cloudy, warm, and humid for the afternoon with scattered showers and storms. The best chance for these storms will be between 4 and 8 PM. Highs in the low 80s. Partly cloudy overnight with a stray shower or storm possible. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move back into the area late Wednesday afternoon and into Wednesday evening. (WHSV)

THURSDAY: A warm morning with temperatures rising into the 70s. Partly cloudy and humid for the day with scattered showers and thunderstorms. With some sunshine, temperatures will rise into the mid 80s. Overnight lows in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Another warm morning with temperatures rising into the 70s. Mostly sunny and warm with less humidity. Scattered showers and storms develop during th day. Highs around 80. Lows in the low 60s.

SATURDAY: A comfortable morning with temperatures in the 60s. Cloudy with a few showers and storms Still warm despite the clouds, highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

