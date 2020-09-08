First Alert Forecast: Sunny and comfortable today, storm chances increase for the rest of the week

(WHSV) - High pressure will remain overhead today keeping our weather dry with a good amount of sunshine. A front will cross the area on Thursday and stall close to the area. At the same time and area of low pressure will be along the coast. This will keep shower and storm chances elevated through the weekend.

TUESDAY: Another pleasant morning with temperatures rising into the 60s, patchy fog early. Plenty of sunshine for the day and warm, highs in the low to mid 80s in the afternoon. Temperatures fall into the 70s for the evening with plenty of sunshine. Increasing clouds overnight, lows in the low to mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: A warm morning with temperatures rising into the 70s. Mostly cloudy, warm and a bit more humid for the afternoon with an isolated shower or storm. The best chance for for a shower or storm will be after 6pm. Highs in the low 80s. Mostly cloudy for the evening with a stray storm before midnight. Evening temperatures in the 70s, falling into the mid to upper 60s overnight.

Humidity increases slightly on Wednesday. (WHSV)

THURSDAY: A warm morning with temperatures rising into the 70s. Partly to mostly cloudy, warm and a bit humid for the day. Isolated showers and storms for the afternoon and evening, not widespread. With some sunshine, temperatures will rise into the low to mid 80s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

An area of low pressure will ride along a stalled front Thursday into the weekend. This will keep our daily shower and storms chances elevated into early next week. (WHSV)

FRIDAY: Another warm morning with temperatures rising into the 70s. Partly to mostly cloudy and warm. A few showers and storms at any point in the day. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Lows in the low 60s.

SATURDAY: A comfortable morning with temperatures in the 60s. Cloudy with scattered showers for the day, low visibility. With a cloudy sky, temperatures will only rise into the low to mid 70s in the afternoon. Lows in the low 60s.

SUNDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 60s, a pleasant start. Partly cloudy for the day and comfortable. Highs in the low 80s in the afternoon. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

