Advertisement

Harrisonburg City Council to appoint CARES ACT Task Force members

Harrisonburg City Council chambers.
Harrisonburg City Council chambers.(WHSV)
By John Hood
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Tuesday night, Harrisonburg City Council will discuss a number of items on their agenda, including the formal appointment of the members of the CARES ACT Task Force.

Although the members have not been formally announced yet, the group had already met last Thursday and will meet again Wednesday at 2 p.m.

The task force is made up of members from around the community including businesses, non-profits and daycares to help the city decide where an additional $4.6 million in CARES Act funding will go.

Reallocating Community Development Block Grant Funding is also up for consideration Tuesday night. Council will decide whether to provide $250,000 to Mercy House in the city of Harrisonburg to help with housing assistance projects.

Mike Parks, the city spokesperson, said with some of the CARES ACT funding, they’ve been able to offer grants to local businesses. Which lessened the need for some CDBG funding to go to grants to help businesses.

“What we’re able to do is take $250,000 of that CDBG money, which is a different pot of money than the CARES ACT funding, and be able to support Mercy House in their effort to help people with local housing,” Parks said.

The council will also consider extending the city’s state of emergency ordinance adopted in April of 2020 to continue to help as many organizations as quickly as possible in the city.

“That will allow us to continue operating, you know, I believe the state is still under the governor’s order of a state of emergency," Parks said. "So that will allow us to continue operating as we have been since late March and early April.”

The public will still not be able to attend the meeting, but you can watch it live here or on the Public Education Government Channel 3.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Virginia Tech fall commencement will be online

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Virginia Tech is reporting 500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among students as of September 6.

State

Motivational quotes & drawings boosts neighborhood morale

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Anthony Antoine, NBC12
A Varina woman creates writes motivational quotes out of chalk and draws silly characters to make her neighbors smile.

Back To School

Virus-delayed school year starts in W. Va., online for many

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Raby, Associated Press
Children have returned to classes for the start of the school year throughout West Virginia.

State

Virginia House, Senate ready for showdown over criminal justice reform

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CJ Paschall, NBC29
Virginia delegates passed several key changes on September 4, and voted down another, setting up a negotiating showdown with the State Senate on a final proposal.

Latest News

State

Absentee voting in Virginia and what you need to know before Election Day

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Henry Graff, NBC12
If that is how you plan to vote, you will need an absentee ballot application request form. You can pick it up at your local voter registrar’s office or have them mail it to you right now.

State

Police: Man arrested after taking child, high-speed chase

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Richmond Times-Dispatch, Associated Press
Police in Virginia say they’ve arrested a man after he abducted a 4-year-old boy and led them on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash.

State

Search continues for teen in Virginia’s Rappahannock River

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By The Free Lance-Star, Associated Press
A teenager has gone missing in Virginia’s Rappahannock River in Stafford County.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 836 on Tuesday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer
As of Tuesday, September 8, Virginia has had 128,407 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

News

Gamer Oasis reopens with COVID-19 safety measures in place

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

One last dry day tomorrow before storm chances return

Updated: 17 hours ago
High pressure will remain overhead through the middle of the week keeping our weather dry with a good amount of sunshine on Tuesday. A stalled front along the southeast coastline will bring the chance for storms during the mid-week with a cold front arriving late in the week to keep storm chances in play. LABOR DAY: Clear skies overnight with areas of patchy fog late. Overnight lows in the upper 50s. TUESDAY: Another refreshing morning with temperatures rising into the 60s. Plenty of sunshine again. Humidity increases with highs in the mid 80s in the afternoon. Temperatures fall into the 70s for the evening with plenty of sunshine. Partly cloudy overnight, lows in the mid 60s.WEDNESDAY: A warmer morning with temperatures in the upper 60s. Partly cloudy, warm, and humid for the afternoon with scattered showers and storms. The best chance for these storms will be between 4 and 8 PM. Highs in the low 80s. Partly cloudy overnight with a stray shower or storm possible. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.THURSDAY: A warm morning with temperatures rising into the 70s. Partly cloudy and humid for the day with scattered showers and thunderstorms. With some sunshine, temperatures will rise into the mid 80s. Overnight lows in the mid 60s. FRIDAY: Another warm morning with temperatures rising into the 70s. Mostly sunny and warm with less humidity. Scattered showers and storms develop during th day. Highs around 80. Lows in the low 60s. SATURDAY: A comfortable morning with temperatures in the 60s. Cloudy with a few showers and storms Still warm despite the clouds, highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the low to mid 60s.