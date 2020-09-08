Harrisonburg City Council to appoint CARES ACT Task Force members

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Tuesday night, Harrisonburg City Council will discuss a number of items on their agenda, including the formal appointment of the members of the CARES ACT Task Force.

Although the members have not been formally announced yet, the group had already met last Thursday and will meet again Wednesday at 2 p.m.

The task force is made up of members from around the community including businesses, non-profits and daycares to help the city decide where an additional $4.6 million in CARES Act funding will go.

Reallocating Community Development Block Grant Funding is also up for consideration Tuesday night. Council will decide whether to provide $250,000 to Mercy House in the city of Harrisonburg to help with housing assistance projects.

Mike Parks, the city spokesperson, said with some of the CARES ACT funding, they’ve been able to offer grants to local businesses. Which lessened the need for some CDBG funding to go to grants to help businesses.

“What we’re able to do is take $250,000 of that CDBG money, which is a different pot of money than the CARES ACT funding, and be able to support Mercy House in their effort to help people with local housing,” Parks said.

The council will also consider extending the city’s state of emergency ordinance adopted in April of 2020 to continue to help as many organizations as quickly as possible in the city.

“That will allow us to continue operating, you know, I believe the state is still under the governor’s order of a state of emergency," Parks said. "So that will allow us to continue operating as we have been since late March and early April.”

The public will still not be able to attend the meeting, but you can watch it live here or on the Public Education Government Channel 3.

