Harrisonburg’s International Festival goes virtual for 2020

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Harrisonburg’s International Festival, which usually filled downtown with thousands of people, will take place virtually this year.

Communications and Outreach Consultant for the event, Karen Lawrence, says it’s still a work in progress, but she’s excited to see the community come together, despite the COVID-19 challenges.

“This will be a nice way for people to stay connected to each other, because a lot of times at the festival each year, that’s the only time some of these folks actually see each other, and it’s hard to let that go,” Lawrence said. She continued, saying the virtual festival will be very similar to the in-person festivals of previous years. This year’s virtual festival will include Global Village virtual booths, the World of Play children’s activities, and the World Stage art section.

Lawrence says one of the biggest challenges was planning a way to incorporate the international food court.

“The website will have a guide that will help people navigate different kinds of food, different kinds of international food, and how they can actually purchase it, and we’ll also have international markets listed on our website,” said Lawrence.

The festival will kick off on Saturday, Sept. 12, at 1:00 p.m. and run through Sunday, Sept. 20.

Any live-stream performances or events will be held on the International Festival’s Facebook group, and more information as well as daily program details can be found on the festival’s website: https://harrisonburg-international-festival.org/

