How fast do we see cooler temperatures in the fall?

(WHSV) - We have made it to Labor Day. Some people refer to this as the unofficial end of summer. So how fast does the weather change? Let’s take a look.

Dates on when temperatures fall below a certain value across different places of the area. (WHSV)

Based off averages over the last 30 years, Harrisonburg, Staunton, and Hardy County should have seen temperatures dip below 50 degrees already. This recent cool snap over the weekend got these locations very close but the coolest temperatures so far in these locations are 52 in Harrisonburg at Dale Enterprise’s station, 53 in Staunton, and 50 in Wardensville in Hardy County.

By the end of the month, Hardy County usually sees temperatures drop below 40 degrees at least once. This comes on average during the first week of October for the Valley. First freezes for all of these locations typically happen in the middle of October.

Average temperatures drop about 10 degrees every month while we also lose over a hour of sunlight per month. (WHSV)

When it comes to average temperatures in Harrisonburg, they drop off rather quickly. High and low temperatures drop around 10 degrees on average as we pass each fall month. Sunlight quickly goes away as well. In the middle of September, nearly 12 1/2 hours Harrisonburg receives sunlight. That drops to just over 10 hours by the middle of November.

Before you know it, you will be waking up and needing the hoodie, heading to the pumpkin patch, and picking up pumpkin spice lattes.

