Massanutten Resort welcomed guests at limited capacity Labor Day weekend

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Massanutten Resort welcomed guests from Virginia and surrounding states this Labor Day weekend.

Most amenities at the resort are back open, excluding the indoor waterpark.

Jeff Reid, the Director of Hospitality Operations at Massanutten Resort, said because of COVID-19, they’re still not welcoming guests back at full capacity, but as the summer comes to a close, he said they had a good weekend turnout.

“We have more demand than we’re willing to fill at this point,” Reid said. “We want to keep everyone safe, so you know, when you compare this weekend to typical Labor Day weekend, they weren’t really the same in that regard, but we know that everyone that came had a great time.”

Looking forward to the fall season, Reid said they now will see many guests visiting the spa, golf courses, and restaurants. He said the resort often see more retirees, empty-nesters, and visitors of Shenandoah National Park in the fall.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.