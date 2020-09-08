Advertisement

Motivational quotes & drawings boosts neighborhood morale

Positive chalkboards created by a Varina woman is lifting the spirits of her neighbors.
By Anthony Antoine, NBC12
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
VARINA, Va. (WWBT) - Heather Tyler says she was stuck in the house during quarantine and wanted to find something to keep her busy. She realized her neighbors were sad because of the pandemic, and she figured out a way to make them smile.

Every day, she writes a motivational quote or a joke on a chalkboard and draws a picture to go along with it. The newest sign in front of her Varina home is a life lesson courtesy of Rocky and Bullwinkle.

It says, “Remember, right or wrong be decisive. There are a lot of flattened squirrels on the road of life, that couldn’t make a decision.”

In March, Heather made a decision of her own after the pandemic and took a page out of Boris and Natasha’s playbook, putting a stop to all the fun.

“I thought, gosh, this is so discouraging, people need something to look at. I just started writing a quote every day, and we had this chalkboard in the garage, and I thought what the heck let’s try it.”

Neighbor, Karen Pitts says, " Oh, I tell you, the neighbors just love it. Every day I just think they’re a delight to read."

Sometimes it’s a joke.

“Why couldn’t the toilet paper cross the street? Because it got stuck in the crack,” says Tyler.

That was a hit during the toilet paper shortage, months ago.

Heather has honored nurses and doctors on the frontlines wrote a love letter to her hairdresser and celebrated a few birthdays.

One for her grandkids, another for her neighbor’s 75th birthday.

Heather is documenting history with a photo album.

Snapping a picture of every display and storing it in there, and her neighbors are following suit.

Heather says, “You wouldn’t believe the amount of people that stop by every day to take pictures of it. People called, some stopped by, somebody even brought me flowers.” These are just some of the reasons why Karen Pitts and a few members of the Varina Women’s club wanted to honor Heather with our “Acts of Kindness.”

In the corner of every sign is a number. It’s the number of days we’ve been in quarantine.

Heather is looking for the day that number stops increasing, and we can go back to normal.

But with three bricks, an easel, chalk and a chalkboard, Heather Tyler proved one thing: Kindness in words creates confidence. Kindness in thinking creates profoundness. Kindness in giving creates love.

