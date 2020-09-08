Advertisement

Officers capture 1 of 2 fugitives after Georgia deputy shot

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALTON, Ga. (AP) — Law officers have captured one of two Texas fugitives wanted after a Georgia deputy was shot.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday that 47-year-old Jonathan Hosmer is in custody, and that 29-year-old Dalton Potter remains at large.

The GBI says the 29-year-old Potter fired numerous gunshots at Whitfield County Sheriff’s Deputy Darrell Hackney during a traffic stop on Monday.

The agency says Hackney was saved by his ballistic vest. Authorities described Potter as “armed and dangerous.”

Authorities said Potter had been hauling a stolen trailer and was pulled over by deputies around midnight on Monday.

He later wrecked the vehicle and ran off.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Quiet night ahead, pattern change tomorrow

Updated: moments ago
High pressure will begin to dissipate tonight and a stationary front to the southeast will begin to try to push cloud cover and showers and thunderstorms into the area for the late week. A passing cold front toward the weekend will bring better chances for storms. TUESDAY: Evening temperatures in the 70s with partly cloudy skies. Mostly cloudy skies are expected after midnight with areas of patchy fog developing late. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 60s.WEDNESDAY: A warmer morning with temperatures rising into the upper 60s. Mostly cloudy, warm, and humid for the afternoon with a few showers and storms arriving in the late afternoon and evening. The best chance for a shower or storm will be after 4pm. Highs in the low 80s. Mostly cloudy for the evening with scattered showers overnight. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.THURSDAY: A warm morning with temperatures rising into the 70s. Mostly cloudy, warm and humid for the day. Scattered showers and storms possible throughout the day. With some sunshine, temperatures will rise into the low 80s. Mostly cloudy overnight with a stray shower or storm possible. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. FRIDAY: Another warm morning with temperatures rising into the 70s. Mostly cloudy, warm, and humid. Scattered showers and storms at any point in the day. Highs in the upper 70s. Overnight lows in the mid 60s. SATURDAY: Another warm morning with temperatures in the 70s. Cloudy with scattered showers for the first part of the day. With a cloudy sky, temperatures will only rise into the low to mid 70s in the afternoon. Overnight lows in the mid 60s. SUNDAY: Another warm start with temperatures rising into the 70s. Cloudy for the day with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing late. Highs in the upper 70s with overnight lows in the mid 60s.

News

Bill passes in the house to expand the definition of a hate crime in the state

Updated: moments ago
Virginia House Bill 5098 would expand the definition of a hate crime to include calling 911 on someone based on their race, religious conviction, gender, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation, color, or national origin. The bill was introduced by Democratic Virginia delegate Alex Askew. “It really stemmed from, you know, the past we’ve seen with Trayvon Martin and Ahmaud Arbery and situations in Central Park. And across the country where folks are call the police on Black, African American individuals for literally existing,” Askew explained. The bill also increases the penalty from a Class 1 misdemeanor to a Class 6 felony. Tim Martin is the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Augusta County. Martin said he doesn’t believe the penalty should be a felony. “It is a misdemeanor to physically assault somebody based one race or ethnicity a misdemeanor and this is a felony to use words to call the police and trouble them,” Martin explained. Askew said we must not continue to waste officer’s time. “It’s an increase in penalty that was already on the books in this code, but I think in this situation, we need to focus our time and resources into things that are important,” Askew explained. The bill passed in the House on Sept. 4 and will need to pass in the Senate before reaching Governor Ralph Northam’s desk.

National

Trump expands ban on new offshore drilling sites in Atlantic

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump says he is expanding offshore drilling moratorium to Florida’s Atlantic coast, Georgia and South Carolina.

Local

Albemarle County Board of Supervisors votes to move Confederate monuments

Updated: 12 minutes ago
he Albemarle County Board of Supervisors votes 6-0 to move the Confederate monuments at Court Square - the ‘At Ready’ statue, cannons, and cannonballs - to Shenandoah Valley Battlefields in New Market.

National

Biden, Trump both to campaign in Michigan

Updated: 15 minutes ago

Latest News

State

Bill passes in the house to expand the definition of a hate crime in the state

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Simone McKenny
Virginia House Bill 5098 would expand the definition of a hate crime to include calling 911 on someone based on their race, religious conviction, gender, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation, color, or national origin.

News

COVID-19 uncertainty causes hesitation in college apartment search

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
“At this point we’re holding off a little bit longer even though we don’t want to."

News

City of Harrisonburg preps for start of in-person absentee voting

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
Starting September 18th, polls will be open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the lobby of Harrisonburg’s City Hall for in-person absentee voting.

National

GBI investigating police shooting

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
The GBI says the 29-year-old Potter fired numerous gunshots at Whitfield County Sheriff’s Deputy Darrell Hackney during a traffic stop on Monday.

National

Boeing finds new problem with 787 that will delay deliveries

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Boeing is dealing with a new production problem involving its 787 jet, which the company calls the Dreamliner.