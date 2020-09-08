Advertisement

Shark kills man on Australia’s Gold Coast tourist strip

Officials say a man was fatally mauled by a shark while in the water at Greenmount Beach along Australia’s Gold Coast.
Officials say a man was fatally mauled by a shark while in the water at Greenmount Beach along Australia’s Gold Coast.(Source: Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) - A shark has fatally mauled a man on Australia’s Gold Coast city tourist strip.

An ambulance service spokesman says the man was brought to shore by surfers at Greenmount Beach with critical injuries and was declared dead on the beach.

The death is only the second fatal shark attack on the Gold Coast since the city’s 85 beaches were protected by shark nets and drum lines in 1962.

No details were immediately available about the shark.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gamer Oasis reopens with COVID-19 safety measures in place

Updated: 19 minutes ago

National

COVID-19 leaves family of 5 with lemonade stand as only source of income

Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Florida family doesn’t make a lot of money at the lemonade stand, despite sometimes working long hours. Their savings have vanished, and they are way behind on bills and rent.

National

Fla. family sells lemonade to try make ends meet amid coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
The family of five doesn’t make a lot of money at the lemonade stand, despite sometimes working long hours. Their savings have vanished, and they are way behind on bills and rent.

National

As COVID-19 pandemic lingers, Americans prepare for upcoming flu season

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
Health officials say a COVID-19 vaccine is unlikely before 2021, and they are stressing the importance of staying vigilant and getting a flu shot.

Latest News

National

Toddler severely burned after getting trapped in Iowa house fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
Firefighters rescued two brothers from a fire at their Iowa home, but the younger boy, 1, suffered burns to 60% of his body and a lot of lung damage.

National

Fire crews rescue two young brothers trapped in fire at Iowa home

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Firefighters rescued two brothers from a fire at their Iowa home, but the younger boy, 1, suffered burns to 60% of his body and a lot of lung damage.

National

WATCH: Firefighters take down suspect accused of punching woman in face

Updated: 5 hours ago
Police say while trying to restrain the suspect, a 29-year-old firefighter was punched in the eye, causing bruising and swelling.

National

Firefighters help capture suspect after woman assaulted in NYC

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
The firefighters restrained the suspect and stayed with him until police arrived, taking him away in handcuffs as a crowd watched.

News

One last dry day tomorrow before storm chances return

Updated: 6 hours ago
High pressure will remain overhead through the middle of the week keeping our weather dry with a good amount of sunshine on Tuesday. A stalled front along the southeast coastline will bring the chance for storms during the mid-week with a cold front arriving late in the week to keep storm chances in play. LABOR DAY: Clear skies overnight with areas of patchy fog late. Overnight lows in the upper 50s. TUESDAY: Another refreshing morning with temperatures rising into the 60s. Plenty of sunshine again. Humidity increases with highs in the mid 80s in the afternoon. Temperatures fall into the 70s for the evening with plenty of sunshine. Partly cloudy overnight, lows in the mid 60s.WEDNESDAY: A warmer morning with temperatures in the upper 60s. Partly cloudy, warm, and humid for the afternoon with scattered showers and storms. The best chance for these storms will be between 4 and 8 PM. Highs in the low 80s. Partly cloudy overnight with a stray shower or storm possible. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.THURSDAY: A warm morning with temperatures rising into the 70s. Partly cloudy and humid for the day with scattered showers and thunderstorms. With some sunshine, temperatures will rise into the mid 80s. Overnight lows in the mid 60s. FRIDAY: Another warm morning with temperatures rising into the 70s. Mostly sunny and warm with less humidity. Scattered showers and storms develop during th day. Highs around 80. Lows in the low 60s. SATURDAY: A comfortable morning with temperatures in the 60s. Cloudy with a few showers and storms Still warm despite the clouds, highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

Local

Massanutten Resort welcomed guests at limited capacity Labor Day weekend

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
While it wasn't a normal holiday weekend in terms of guests, the resort's amenities are almost all back open, excluding the indoor water park.