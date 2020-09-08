Advertisement

Virus-delayed school year starts in W. Va., online for many

(WDTV)
By John Raby, Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Children returned to classes for the start of the school year throughout West Virginia on Tuesday. In nine of the state’s 55 counties, students began the year with remote learning due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The state issued an updated color-coded map Saturday night showing the nine counties in either orange or red, meaning public schools were prohibited from conducting face-to-face instruction.

The map shows the rate of confirmed community-spread coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents in each county. The categories, in order of increasing severity, are green, yellow, orange and red.

The nine counties must reduce their virus case rates to yellow or green before schools there can conduct in-person learning. Athletic contests in those counties also cannot be held this week.

“I want our kids back in school really bad,” Gov. Jim Justice said at a news conference. “But at the same time, we have to follow the science and we have to follow the mathematics. We don’t want to do something and then look back and say it terribly compounded the issue.”

State schools Superintendent Clayton Burch said his own children were disappointed they could not be in the classroom. He told his youngest son as he and his brothers go out into the public that “they actually play a role in getting back in school: Wear your mask. Get the numbers down so your community is safe so these schools can open.”

In Morgantown, West Virginia University brought an abrupt halt to in-person classes, moving nearly all undergraduate courses online temporarily after a recent uptick in virus cases. Graduate and professional courses will continue to be offered in person.

“If the safety protocols had been followed and large gatherings had not been held by students with reckless disregard of their fellow students and community members, we may not be in this situation,” WVU President Gordon Gee said in a letter to students Monday.

Monongalia County, which includes the WVU campus, is the only county in red. The counties in orange Saturday were Fayette, Kanawha, Logan, Mercer, Mingo, Monroe, Putnam and Wayne.

Mercer County has since improved to yellow. If it stays there, in-person classes could resume next week.

Learning was interrupted in another way in Cabell County, where classes were canceled Tuesday at Huntington High School due to a water main break.

The number of active confirmed virus cases in West Virginia reached a record 2,785 on Monday, up 663 cases, or 31%, from a week earlier. There have been at least 250 virus-related deaths.

The virus usually results in only mild to moderate symptoms, but is particularly dangerous for the elderly and people with other health problems.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Latest News

Local

EMU welcomes students during rescheduled move-in weekend

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By John Hood
In August, Eastern Mennonite University delayed its on-campus move-in after four students tested positive for COVID-19. Over the weekend, students were finally able to move in.

News

Updated re-entry plan for West Virginia Schools released

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 8:57 PM EDT
|
By Stephanie Penn
Every Saturday at 9 p.m. the map will be published with the plans for counties for that week.

News

The Gus Bus offers virtual programs this Fall

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 8:33 PM EDT
|
By Stephanie Penn
“We believe that our role has been previously and continues to be to bolster that after-school time with additional programming that is supplementing the school day.”

Back To School

County and city schools staying the course on return to school plan

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:37 PM EDT
|
By John Hood
Despite James Madison University going temporarily virtual and sending students home, local school divisions say they’re are staying on track with their current return plan.

Latest News

Back To School

Waynesboro Public Schools return with an all virtual format

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:29 PM EDT
|
By Simone McKenny
Waynesboro Public Schools began the 2020-2021 school in an all virtual format.

Back To School

Massanutten Technical Center welcomes back students with safe hands-on learning

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 12:38 PM EDT
|
By John Hood
On Tuesday, Massanutten Technical Center had its welcome back day part two as students returned back to class for the first time in months.

Back To School

Harrisonburg schools welcome back students on first day

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 6:18 PM EDT
|
By John Hood
On Monday, students in Harrisonburg returned back to class for their first day of school since classes let out back in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Back To School

MARTIN’S shares back to school meal ideas

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 6:11 PM EDT
|
By Courtney Guiry
“When you’re well nourished, that helps energy and motivation to help learning.”

Back To School

VT adapts dining halls for COVID-19 safety

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:20 AM EDT
|
By Pete DeLuca
“They want to be known for being committed to excellence in safety as well as the student experience."

Local

High School marching bands will still march in West Virginia

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:14 PM EDT
|
By John Hood
While high school bands may not take to the field in Virginia this fall, over in the mountain state, students will continue to play.