Advertisement

WATCH: Firefighters take down suspect accused of punching woman in face

Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 12:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCBS) - An assailant is being held accountable for allegedly punching a 60-year-old woman on the street, right in front of a New York City fire station. The firefighters inside made sure he didn’t get away.

Surveillance video shows a 60-year-old woman in a blue shirt walking down the sidewalk when a man on a bicycle swerves over and punches her in the face, knocking her down. He speeds off as four firefighters run after him.

The chase continued around the corner, where the firefighters struggled with the suspect and eventually took him to the ground. Police say while trying to restrain the suspect, a 29-year-old firefighter was punched in the eye, causing bruising and swelling.

As the firefighters went after the suspect, the video shows others check on the victim.

“It’s bad. You can’t hit a woman. She’s very nice. The whole family, I know them. I grew up with them,” said Twin Alzokari, who works at nearby J&A Deli and Grocery.

Alzokari watched the firefighters jump into action after the assault, which happened right in front of a firehouse on Aug. 26 around 5 p.m.

“I just see the guy running with the bike, and I see the fire department came after him,” Alzokari said.

The firefighters stayed with the suspect until police arrived and took him away in handcuffs as a crowd watched.

Neighbors say they’re grateful for the firefighters’ bravery.

“You feel safe. They’re always helping the community, and that’s a very, very good job that they did,” Alzokari said.

Police later identified the suspect as 53-year-old Daniel Biggs, who has 18 prior arrests from robbery to assault. They say the victim doesn’t know Biggs. His motive for the alleged assault is unclear.

Biggs’ last arrest was on Aug. 2 after he allegedly slashed a 26-year-old man in the face.

Copyright 2020 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Firefighters help capture suspect after woman assaulted in NYC

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The firefighters restrained the suspect and stayed with him until police arrived, taking him away in handcuffs as a crowd watched.

News

One last dry day tomorrow before storm chances return

Updated: 2 hours ago
High pressure will remain overhead through the middle of the week keeping our weather dry with a good amount of sunshine on Tuesday. A stalled front along the southeast coastline will bring the chance for storms during the mid-week with a cold front arriving late in the week to keep storm chances in play. LABOR DAY: Clear skies overnight with areas of patchy fog late. Overnight lows in the upper 50s. TUESDAY: Another refreshing morning with temperatures rising into the 60s. Plenty of sunshine again. Humidity increases with highs in the mid 80s in the afternoon. Temperatures fall into the 70s for the evening with plenty of sunshine. Partly cloudy overnight, lows in the mid 60s.WEDNESDAY: A warmer morning with temperatures in the upper 60s. Partly cloudy, warm, and humid for the afternoon with scattered showers and storms. The best chance for these storms will be between 4 and 8 PM. Highs in the low 80s. Partly cloudy overnight with a stray shower or storm possible. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.THURSDAY: A warm morning with temperatures rising into the 70s. Partly cloudy and humid for the day with scattered showers and thunderstorms. With some sunshine, temperatures will rise into the mid 80s. Overnight lows in the mid 60s. FRIDAY: Another warm morning with temperatures rising into the 70s. Mostly sunny and warm with less humidity. Scattered showers and storms develop during th day. Highs around 80. Lows in the low 60s. SATURDAY: A comfortable morning with temperatures in the 60s. Cloudy with a few showers and storms Still warm despite the clouds, highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

Local

Massanutten Resort welcomed guests at limited capacity Labor Day weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
While it wasn't a normal holiday weekend in terms of guests, the resort's amenities are almost all back open, excluding the indoor water park.

Local

JMU seeks disciplinary action against over 100 students for not following COVID-19 guidelines

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
These charges could range from students not wearing masks, to not social distancing, to attending or hosting gatherings of ten or more people, all of which students agreed to not do when they returned to Harrisonburg.

Latest News

News

EMU welcomes students during rescheduled move-in weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
In August, Eastern Mennonite University delayed its on-campus move-in after four students tested positive for COVID-19. Over the weekend, students were finally able to move in. Jason Good, Vice President for Innovation & Student Recruitment, said since the four student leaders who were asymptomatic, no other positive cases have been reported to the college. Part of the weekend’s move-in process required students to fill out a symptom tracker to make sure they were not exposed to someone with COVID-19. “Everything went really smoothly. I helped out a couple of mornings and we had beautiful weather,” Good said. “Students signed up for a specific move-in appointment, they had an hour-long slot and they could have one person help them move in to minimize exposure.” Along with the rescheduled move-in date, most classes switched were online for the first few weeks of the semester. Good said over the next three days, classes will remain online as the college transitions to a hybrid model later this week. He said the four students were put into isolation on campus as a precaution but are no longer isolated. Good said staff at EMU is looking at numbers from the city of Harrisonburg every day in case they have to make a change to their semester plan. “Hearing what happened at JMU was a big impact on our thought processes,” Good said, “We believe we can do things differently just by the type of institution we are and similar to Mary Baldwin and Bridgewater and other nearby private institution.” Bridgewater College, another private institution, has also seen a low number of reported positive cases. According to the school’s COVID-19 dashboard, there have been six reported cases, with two of those reported last week.

News

Home, once a church, on the market in Staunton

Updated: 2 hours ago
A church built in 1900 then converted into a home is for sale in the Queen City. Listed at just under $180,000, the former worship space is drawing a lot of attention. Beverly Stermer, an associate broker for Nest Realty, said that in less than a week, there have been more than 60 showings of the property. “I think a lot of people are just curious. I think when they pull it up they are excited about the possibility of you know living in a church and converting it to a home, like the current seller has done. But then there is also a lot of people who want to convert it back to a commercial state and turn into some type of venue,” Stermer explained. Stermer also said the current owners can see it as a music venue in the future. “They enjoyed living there. They have lots of music, musicians friends and like to play music there. That’s really what they would love for someone to do, have it be someone’s home and also have a place to get together and play music,” Stermer said.

News

Statewide ban on evictions expires

Updated: 2 hours ago
A statewide ban on evictions expires today after the Virginia Supreme Court denied Governor Northam’s request to extend it. However, there may still be hope for tenants in danger of being kicked out. This means renters who can’t pay because of the pandemic, have another avenue. Tenants can apply for an eviction ban under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC’s ban lifts on Jan. 1, 2021. Eviction bans under the CDC can stop evictions already in progress. Tenants will still be required to pay back all of those months of rent and late fees they’ve acquired. Renters can’t make more than $99,000 a year and a couple can not make more than $198,000 a year in order to be considered. Tenants must also show that they tried other options to make their rent, but were ultimately unsuccessful. If unsuccessful, renters can hand their declaration to their landlord. Landlords can face criminal charges if they try to force the renters from their homes because of no payments.

News

Massanutten Resort welcomed guests at limited capacity Labor Day weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
Massanutten Resort welcomed guests from Virginia and surrounding states this Labor Day weekend. Most amenities at the resort are back open, excluding the indoor waterpark. Jeff Reid, the Director of Hospitality Operations at Massanutten Resort, said because of COVID-19, they’re still not welcoming guests back at full capacity, but as the summer comes to a close, he said they had a good weekend turnout. “We have more demand than we’re willing to fill at this point,” Reid said. “We want to keep everyone safe, so you know, when you compare this weekend to typical Labor Day weekend, they weren’t really the same in that regard, but we know that everyone that came had a great time.” Looking forward to the fall season, Reid said they now will see many guests visiting the spa, golf courses, and restaurants. He said the resort often see more retirees, empty-nesters, and visitors of Shenandoah National Park in the fall.

News

Richmond saw nearly $4M in fire damage during initial unrest

Updated: 2 hours ago
Fires caused nearly $4 million in estimated damages over the first 18 days of protests this summer in Richmond, according to an analysis by city emergency officials. Richmond fire crews responded to 48 fires between May 29 and June 15 that resulted in at least $3.9 million in estimated losses, according to the internal Richmond Fire & EMS analysis, which was provided to the Richmond Times-Dispatch. The figure doesn’t account for anything ruined inside the structures. The headquarters of the United Daughters of the Confederacy sustained the greatest structural damage at $1.25 million, according to fire department estimates. Protests have been ongoing in Richmond throughout the summer since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The city’s fire department has responded to other protest-related fires outside of the initial 18-day period covered in the report, but the volume and severity of the incidents has declined, according to the newspaper.

News

JMU seeks disciplinary action against over 100 students for not following COVID-19 guidelines

Updated: 2 hours ago
James Madison University has reached over 1,000 positive COVID-19 cases. As of Sept. 7, 440 positive cases came from the University Health Center and 563 were self-reported by students, faculty, and staff. The university reports 332 recovered cases. Some JMU students could be facing consequences for not following the university’s COVID-19 guidelines. Part of coming back to campus this fall meant students had to sign the COVID-19 Stop the Spread Agreement. This agreement spelled out the university’s expectations and was clear that noncompliance could result in disciplinary action. With a student population of over 22,000, university spokesperson Caitlyn Read said this agreement was also created to help students hold themselves accountable, as well as their friends and peers. On Sept. 7, Read said JMU is investigating 113 pending cases. She said those cases could result in disciplinary probation, suspension, or even expulsion from the university. These charges could range from students not wearing masks, to not social distancing, to attending or hosting gatherings of ten or more people, all of which students agreed to not do when they returned to Harrisonburg. “The institution set up sort of these formal avenues for disciplinary actions, such as the LiveSafe app, where students can anonymously report things that they’re seeing, or we’ve been very transparent with students that we hope they’ll call law enforcement,” Read said. “That they will contact our dean of students.” Read said the LiveSafe app has been downloaded over 20,000 times in the last month. Because investigations in the 113 cases are still ongoing, Read could not comment on where or when most incidents occurred.