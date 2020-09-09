Advertisement

Arctic blast turns summer into winter for many near the Rockies

By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 9:12 PM EDT
(WHSV) - Commonly we will say “only in our state do we experience 4 seasons in one week.” Thanks to a powerful cold front, the Rockies turned from summer to winter in the snap of a finger.

Temperatures are below freezing in the Rockies while a cold front is easily identifiable on the map.
Temperatures are below freezing in the Rockies while a cold front is easily identifiable on the map.(WHSV)

Denver, Colorado hit 96 degrees on Sunday and 92 degrees on Monday. As of Tuesday evening, Denver is sitting at 32 degrees with snow falling. When the cold front passed through the area overnight Monday, Denver dropped 50 degrees in the course of 10 hours. It was in the upper 70s Monday night.

Many spots in the Rockies have seen a 40-50 degree difference in temperatures over the last 24 hours.
Many spots in the Rockies have seen a 40-50 degree difference in temperatures over the last 24 hours.(WHSV)

Current snow depth as of Tuesday night is showing much of the central Colorado and Wyoming Rockies seeing at least a foot of snow. One isolated area west of Riverton, Wyoming has seen over 4 feet!

Many areas in the Rocky Mountains have seen at least a foot of snow.
Many areas in the Rocky Mountains have seen at least a foot of snow.(WHSV)

Denver is forecasted to see 2 to 6 inches of snow by Wednesday night. By Saturday, Denver will be about as warm as our area with temperatures in the 70s!

Talk about a swing of seasons...

Broadway's Tinnell primed for breakout season

Updated: moments ago
|
Broadway's Tinnell primed for breakout season

COVID-19 uncertainty causes hesitation in college apartment search

Updated: 1 hour ago
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed a lot of aspects of college students' lives and now some are unsure of what to do for next year’s housing. “JMU and the off-campus housing market is and has always been a very early market, just with, you know, the on-campus housing needing their contracts signed early. So, leasing usually really starts in October for most properties,” Claire Malla, General Manager of North 38 Apartments, said. Kim Borders is the mother of two James Madison University students, a freshman and a senior, and she said due to the uncertainty of virtual learning and COVID-19, she is going to wait to plan anything. “At this point, we’re holding off a little bit longer even though we don’t want to. My daughters are really upset because they had a whole plan and they already have roommates planned for off campus next year,” Borders said. The Borders family is looking to hear JMU’s next announcement about the plans for the rest of the semester before making any decisions. But, they hope to have their freshman daughter take over the senior daughter’s apartment. Another JMU parent, Michele Stevens, said she may wait even longer to decide anything. “With the COVID going on right now as it is and everything happening at JMU, I would not sign early. I wouldn’t sign until probably the summer,” Stevens said. Malla, at North 38 Apartments, said they have seen some interest in leasing so far. “We have an interest list, so we have just under 100 people on the interest list, that were just calling hoping to either learn more or to go ahead and sign,” Malla said. But, she said they do expect some hesitation. “I’m sure that we’ll see some delays in leasing along with the other properties just because of the uncertainty and I certainly hope that things go back to normal by next year,” Malla said. North 38 Apartments said they do house university students from other campuses besides JMU, but due to the large number of students attending JMU, they make up a good population of the residents. “Hopefully, everything will get better and the students will be able to come back and enjoy their college life, on campus," Stevens said.

City of Harrisonburg preps for start of in-person absentee voting

Updated: 1 hour ago
Starting September 18th, polls will be open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the lobby of Harrisonburg’s City Hall for in-person absentee voting. Social distancing will be in place and voters are encouraged to wear a mask. Bill Ney is the Vice Chair of the Electoral Board. He hopes voters take advantage of the early voting opportunity. “We’re hoping to have more than 50% of the voters vote well before election day,” Ney said. There is also the option for curbside voting, where an elections officer will bring a ballot to the car and mail-in absentee voting. Ney said more than 2,000 mail-in absentee ballots have been requested so far. Ney also said elections officers are still needed for the voting process. For more information, you can call the Voter Registrar office.

Bridgewater College reports 18 coronavirus cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
Bridgewater College updated its COVID-19 Dashboard on Tuesday morning, showing that 18 positive coronavirus cases have been reported to the school. According to the school’s dashboard, the 18 cases have been reported since March after one faculty member tested positive. The dashboard also shows the number of new cases since the start of August, with 17 students reporting a positive case and no other faculty members. The school said within the last week, 12 of those cases had just been reported. Abbie Parkhurst, Associate Vice President for Marketing and Communications, said the school is looking at James Madison University’s response to the rise in cases, and that there are a number of factors that would go into changing semester plans. “There are a lot of numbers and data to consider, one of the biggest ones is that quarantine and isolation space," Parkhurst said. "If we don’t have enough of that, then that becomes an issue. So we are watching that closely and we’ll have to see how the course of this semester goes.” Parkhurst said, unlike JMU’s large student population, Bridgewater’s small number of 1,600 students on campus has helped control the spread. “The work we’ve done over the summer, that we put in place to social distance in classrooms and creating socially distant events all of that work has seemed to pay off for right now,” Parkhurst said. “We’re happy how the last two and a half weeks have gone.” As of Tuesday, 47 students and 7 faculty members are in isolation and quarantine. 11 of those students are isolating on campus. Parkhurst said those students will be able to continue their coursework virtually while in isolation.

Quiet night ahead, pattern change tomorrow

Updated: 1 hours ago
High pressure will begin to dissipate tonight and a stationary front to the southeast will begin to try to push cloud cover and showers and thunderstorms into the area for the late week. A passing cold front toward the weekend will bring better chances for storms. TUESDAY: Evening temperatures in the 70s with partly cloudy skies. Mostly cloudy skies are expected after midnight with areas of patchy fog developing late. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 60s.WEDNESDAY: A warmer morning with temperatures rising into the upper 60s. Mostly cloudy, warm, and humid for the afternoon with a few showers and storms arriving in the late afternoon and evening. The best chance for a shower or storm will be after 4pm. Highs in the low 80s. Mostly cloudy for the evening with scattered showers overnight. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.THURSDAY: A warm morning with temperatures rising into the 70s. Mostly cloudy, warm and humid for the day. Scattered showers and storms possible throughout the day. With some sunshine, temperatures will rise into the low 80s. Mostly cloudy overnight with a stray shower or storm possible. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. FRIDAY: Another warm morning with temperatures rising into the 70s. Mostly cloudy, warm, and humid. Scattered showers and storms at any point in the day. Highs in the upper 70s. Overnight lows in the mid 60s. SATURDAY: Another warm morning with temperatures in the 70s. Cloudy with scattered showers for the first part of the day. With a cloudy sky, temperatures will only rise into the low to mid 70s in the afternoon. Overnight lows in the mid 60s. SUNDAY: Another warm start with temperatures rising into the 70s. Cloudy for the day with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing late. Highs in the upper 70s with overnight lows in the mid 60s.

Bill passes in the house to expand the definition of a hate crime in the state

Updated: 1 hours ago
Virginia House Bill 5098 would expand the definition of a hate crime to include calling 911 on someone based on their race, religious conviction, gender, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation, color, or national origin. The bill was introduced by Democratic Virginia delegate Alex Askew. “It really stemmed from, you know, the past we’ve seen with Trayvon Martin and Ahmaud Arbery and situations in Central Park. And across the country where folks are call the police on Black, African American individuals for literally existing,” Askew explained. The bill also increases the penalty from a Class 1 misdemeanor to a Class 6 felony. Tim Martin is the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Augusta County. Martin said he doesn’t believe the penalty should be a felony. “It is a misdemeanor to physically assault somebody based one race or ethnicity a misdemeanor and this is a felony to use words to call the police and trouble them,” Martin explained. Askew said we must not continue to waste officer’s time. “It’s an increase in penalty that was already on the books in this code, but I think in this situation, we need to focus our time and resources into things that are important,” Askew explained. The bill passed in the House on Sept. 4 and will need to pass in the Senate before reaching Governor Ralph Northam’s desk.

Albemarle County Board of Supervisors votes to move Confederate monuments

Updated: 1 hours ago
he Albemarle County Board of Supervisors votes 6-0 to move the Confederate monuments at Court Square - the ‘At Ready’ statue, cannons, and cannonballs - to Shenandoah Valley Battlefields in New Market.

