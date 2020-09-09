Arctic blast turns summer into winter for many near the Rockies

(WHSV) - Commonly we will say “only in our state do we experience 4 seasons in one week.” Thanks to a powerful cold front, the Rockies turned from summer to winter in the snap of a finger.

Temperatures are below freezing in the Rockies while a cold front is easily identifiable on the map. (WHSV)

Denver, Colorado hit 96 degrees on Sunday and 92 degrees on Monday. As of Tuesday evening, Denver is sitting at 32 degrees with snow falling. When the cold front passed through the area overnight Monday, Denver dropped 50 degrees in the course of 10 hours. It was in the upper 70s Monday night.

Many spots in the Rockies have seen a 40-50 degree difference in temperatures over the last 24 hours. (WHSV)

Current snow depth as of Tuesday night is showing much of the central Colorado and Wyoming Rockies seeing at least a foot of snow. One isolated area west of Riverton, Wyoming has seen over 4 feet!

Many areas in the Rocky Mountains have seen at least a foot of snow. (WHSV)

Denver is forecasted to see 2 to 6 inches of snow by Wednesday night. By Saturday, Denver will be about as warm as our area with temperatures in the 70s!

Talk about a swing of seasons...

