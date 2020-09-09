Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for alleged shooter

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Deputies with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Augusta Health for a patient with a gunshot wound on Tuesday night at 8:51 p.m.

Officials say a man had been shot in the leg during an altercation at a Greenville home in the 1100 block of McClures Mill Road. He was transported to Augusta Health and later transported to UVA. He is being treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office officials identified the alleged shooter as Landon O’Brian Clark, 26, of Waynesboro. Warrants for his arrest were secured through a state magistrate, and Clark is facing three felony charges; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, use or display of a firearm in the commission of a felony and malicious wounding.

Clark is considered armed and dangerous. Call 911 if you have any information regarding his whereabouts.

