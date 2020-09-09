Advertisement

Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for alleged shooter

Landon O'Brian Clark, 26, of Waynesboro is facing three felony charges related to the incident.
Landon O'Brian Clark, 26, of Waynesboro is facing three felony charges related to the incident.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Deputies with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Augusta Health for a patient with a gunshot wound on Tuesday night at 8:51 p.m.

Officials say a man had been shot in the leg during an altercation at a Greenville home in the 1100 block of McClures Mill Road. He was transported to Augusta Health and later transported to UVA. He is being treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office officials identified the alleged shooter as Landon O’Brian Clark, 26, of Waynesboro. Warrants for his arrest were secured through a state magistrate, and Clark is facing three felony charges; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, use or display of a firearm in the commission of a felony and malicious wounding.

Clark is considered armed and dangerous. Call 911 if you have any information regarding his whereabouts.

