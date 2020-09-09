Augusta County shooting under investigation

AUGUSTA CO., Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened on McClures Mill Road in Greenville. Deputies were dispatched to Augusta Health for a gunshot victim just before 9 p.m. Tuesday.

In a press release from the ACSO, Sheriff Donald Smith said, “the incident stemmed from a domestic disturbance, additional details will be released to the community in the morning."

At this point there is no word on the extend of any injuries or whether charges will be filed. Stay with WHSV for updates as soon as more information is available.

