Advertisement

Augusta County shooting under investigation

Incident happened in the Greenville area
File photo of Augusta County Sheriff's Office patrol cars - cropped, modified, derivative image of original shared to WHSV by K. Kisamore
File photo of Augusta County Sheriff's Office patrol cars - cropped, modified, derivative image of original shared to WHSV by K. Kisamore(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 3:08 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA CO., Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened on McClures Mill Road in Greenville. Deputies were dispatched to Augusta Health for a gunshot victim just before 9 p.m. Tuesday.

In a press release from the ACSO, Sheriff Donald Smith said, “the incident stemmed from a domestic disturbance, additional details will be released to the community in the morning."

At this point there is no word on the extend of any injuries or whether charges will be filed. Stay with WHSV for updates as soon as more information is available.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Gayle’s Market in Penn Laird to close

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Cayley Urenko and Kyle Rogers
Gayle’s Market in Penn Laird announced on Tuesday they will shut down.

News

Massanetta Springs “EduCamp” gets grant to help more families with childcare

Updated: 3 hours ago
An “educamp” in Rockingham County received a grant of $10,000 to help more families with accessing childcare. Massanetta Springs received the money from the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Community Foundation. Because of the money, scholarships are available for families in need of it on a case-by-case basis. Massanetta Spring’s “EduCamp” is a socially-distanced environment for approximately 25 children between third and eighth grade on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. “It’s really good news,” said Clayton Rascoe, the executive director of Massanetta Springs. “Not just for Massanetta Springs, but to be able to help out some working families over the course of the next several months when their kids are doing virtual school. [Parents] might be uncomfortable either leaving them at home or not having family or friends that they can feel like they can leave them with during the day.” For more information on registration, fees and daily schedules, click here.

Local

Harrisonburg schools reopening goes smoothly, Rockingham County prepares for Thurs. reopening

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
Students, faculty and staff are required to wear masks in school buildings, which the HCPS superintendent said have been unproblematic with students.

News

More clouds build in, chance of rain late Wednesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
High pressure will begin to dissipate tonight and a stationary front to the southeast will begin to try to push cloud cover and showers and thunderstorms into the area for the late week. A passing cold front toward the weekend will bring better chances for storms. TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies are expected after midnight with areas of patchy fog developing late. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 60s. WEDNESDAY: A warmer morning with temperatures rising into the upper 60s. Mostly cloudy, warm, and humid for the afternoon with a few showers and storms arriving in the late afternoon and evening. The best chance for a shower or storm will be after 6pm. Highs in the low 80s. Mostly cloudy for the evening with scattered showers overnight. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.THURSDAY: A warm morning with temperatures rising into the 70s. Mostly cloudy, warm and humid for the day. Scattered showers and storms possible throughout the day. With some sunshine, temperatures will rise into the low 80s. Mostly cloudy overnight with a stray shower or storm possible. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. FRIDAY: Another warm morning with temperatures rising into the 70s. Mostly cloudy, warm, and humid. Scattered showers and storms at any point in the day. Highs in the upper 70s. Overnight lows in the mid 60s. SATURDAY: Another warm morning with temperatures in the 70s. Cloudy with scattered showers for the first part of the day. With a cloudy sky, temperatures will only rise into the low to mid 70s in the afternoon. Overnight lows in the mid 60s. SUNDAY: Another warm start with temperatures rising into the 70s. Cloudy for the day with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing late. Highs in the upper 70s with overnight lows in the mid 60s.

Latest News

News

Harrisonburg schools reopening goes smoothly, Rockingham County prepares for Thurs. reopening

Updated: 4 hours ago
School is back in session for some, and Harrisonburg City Public School leaders said their reopening plan is going smoothly. Now, more school divisions are getting ready to start this week. HCPS welcomed back 10 percent of its students on Aug. 31. Superintendent Dr. Michael Richards said, “so far, so good,” despite some hiccups with virtual learners accessing WiFi and the division’s mega WiFi hotspots.

News

Gayle’s Market in Penn Laird to close

Updated: 4 hours ago
An iconic business spanning five decades in Rockingham County will close permanently. Gayle’s Market in Penn Laird announced on Tuesday they will shut down. Known for its country hams among other delicacies, the market which has been open for 50 years said there were many factors into their decision to close including the COVID-19 pandemic. The post went on to say it is heartbreaking to say ‘goodbye.’

News

Town of Bridgewater to honor late councilman

Updated: 4 hours ago
The town of Bridgewater has plans to honor a late councilman. The current council approved the dedication of the Main Street Riverwalk to honor Roscoe Burgess Sr. Burgess served on Bridgewater’s town council for 20 years before he died in 2013. Burgess' children had the idea for the dedication, as the council was already looking for a way to recognize him. “It [the riverwalk] connects both ends of town,” Mayor Ted Flory said. "Roscoe was all about connection in his life and so it’s a very symbolic and appropriate way that we can recognize his long-standing service and community leadership for us.” Mayor Flory said Burgess was an inspiration to so many in the area.

News

Harrisonburg City Council to appoint CARES ACT Task Force members

Updated: 4 hours ago
Tuesday night, Harrisonburg City Council will discuss a number of items on their agenda, including the formal appointment of the members of the CARES ACT Task Force. Although the members have not been formally announced yet, the group had already met last Thursday and will meet again Wednesday at 2 p.m. The task force is made up of members from around the community including businesses, non-profits and daycares to help the city decide where an additional $4.6 million in CARES Act funding will go. Reallocating Community Development Block Grant Funding is also up for consideration Tuesday night. Council will decide whether to provide $250,000 to Mercy House in the city of Harrisonburg to help with housing assistance projects. Mike Parks, the city spokesperson, said with some of the CARES ACT funding, they’ve been able to offer grants to local businesses. Which lessened the need for some CDBG funding to go to grants to help businesses. “What we’re able to do is take $250,000 of that CDBG money, which is a different pot of money than the CARES ACT funding, and be able to support Mercy House in their effort to help people with local housing,” Parks said. The council will also consider extending the city’s state of emergency ordinance adopted in April of 2020 to continue to help as many organizations as quickly as possible in the city. “That will allow us to continue operating, you know, I believe the state is still under the governor’s order of a state of emergency," Parks said. "So that will allow us to continue operating as we have been since late March and early April.” The public will still not be able to attend the meeting, but you can watch it live here or on the Public Education Government Channel 3.

News

Town of Bridgewater to honor late councilman

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Bryan Schwartz
The town of Bridgewater has plans to honor a late councilman.

News

WVU preparing for season opener without fans

Updated: 5 hours ago
WVU preparing for season opener without fans