Body of 28-year-old man found in Virginia river

STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said the body of a 28-year-old man was found in the Rappahannock River near the King George County line on Saturday, Sept. 5.

The body, identified as Domonic Crawford, 28, of Fredericksburg, was found floating in the river near Muddy Creek. Crawford was reported missing on Sept. 3 to the Fredericksburg Police Department.

The Sheriff’s Office Dive Team responded to the river and recovered the body.

Officials are awaiting the official cause of death from the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Torrice at 540-658-4400.

