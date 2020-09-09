Advertisement

Broadway’s Tinnell primed for breakout season

By TJ Eck
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Broadway High School football head coach Danny Grogg is not shy when discussing Nate Tinnell.

“We feel like we have the best player in the (Shenandoah) Valley in Nate Tinnell," said Grogg, in a recent interview with WHSV for Episode 7 of Timeout with TJ.

Tinnell is a 6′4″ wide receiver who can line up at multiple positions on offense while also serving also serving as a defensive end. He had 43 receptions for 635 yards and three touchdowns in 2019 while adding 67 tackles and 12 tackles for loss.

“You just can’t take him off the field," said Broadway junior QB/CB Landen Stuhlmiller. “He’s an all-around good player. He’s good on offense, defense, special teams.”

Tinnell’s talent is starting to be recognized by college programs. He says he has six NCAA Division III offers and a few NCAA Division I FCS programs, like JMU and VMI, have shown interest in him as a prospect.

“I have tried to become a better leader to help my team out,” said Tinnell. “(I have) tried to get a little faster and just perfect my route running.”

Grogg added: “He provides a mismatch every night he steps on the field on both sides of the football."

With the VHSL football season shifted to the spring of 2021, Tinnell and the rest of the Gobblers are participating in offseason workouts this fall with hopes of taking the field in a few months for competitive games.

“It’s senior year," said Tinnell. "Everybody, they look forward to senior year and just having the possibility of it not happening is heartbreaking so if we get the chance to play, it’s going to amazing.”

