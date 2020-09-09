Chiropractor sees increase in visits from patients working from home

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — A chiropractor in the Shenandoah Valley has seen an increase in visits from people who have made working from home their new normal.

Dr. Alan Cason in Harrisonburg said that the increase in visits has been for neck, shoulder and arm problems.

He said with the fear caused by the pandemic, people are less likely to seek care at the start of an issue, and that you can run into the same problems at home as if you were at work with a poor chair.

“The trick to creating less stress in your neck and shoulders and arms is to support the lower back when you are doing ergonomic activities as it pertains to computers,” Dr. Cason explained.

When setting up your new work-from-home station, Dr. Cason recommends investing in a good quality work chair with lots of lower back support, making sure your computer monitor is at eye level and ensuring your arms have enough support to relax your shoulders.

