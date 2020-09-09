Advertisement

Drug sting in Valley made more then 80 felony arrests

By John Hood
Sep. 9, 2020
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Taskforce made more than 80 felony arrests in its eighth annual Operation Valley Venue last week in a drug sting.

The operation is a collaborative effort between Virginia State Police and other local agencies to identify and arrest people responsible for distributing illegal narcotics.

Each agency concentrated on criminal activity occurring within its own jurisdiction, including the city of Winchester and five local counties.

The operation netted 82 felony arrests, 5 misdemeanor arrests and one summons.

Of the 82 Felony arrests, 32 were out of Page County with more than $1,000 of narcotics seized. Two of those arrests were made out of Shenandoah County, where two Marijuana plants and one gram of methamphetamine were found.

Three misdemeanor arrests were made in Page County, along with one misdemeanor arrest in Shenandoah County.

During the operation, approximately 113 grams of Methamphetamine ($4,600), 9 grams of Heroin ($2,100), 34 grams of Cocaine ($3,400), 30 grams of Crack Cocaine ($3,000), 73 grams of MDMA ($7,300), 220 Doses of Prescription Medication ($1000) and 2 Marijuana plants and 230 grams of Marijuana ($4,800) were seized.

The total street value of narcotics seized was $26,200.

One firearm was also seized in Page County.

The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force includes the following law enforcement agencies: Clarke County, Frederick County, Page County, Shenandoah County, and Warren County Sheriffs' Offices; Town of Front Royal, Town of Strasburg, and Town of Luray Police Departments; City of Winchester Police Department; and Virginia State Police.

The Woodstock Police Department also aided in the operation.

