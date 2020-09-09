Enrollment down at Waynesboro Public Schools.

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Waynesboro superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Cassel says enrollment is down at Waynesboro Public Schools. Cassell shared this information with the Waynesboro School Board Tuesday night during a regularly scheduled meeting.

According to Cassell as of last Friday, the school system is 92 students short of what was budgeted for, but he expects to continue to pick up students. The superintendent says he doesn’t believe it’s technology or connectivity issues, but they’re following up with students to determine if it is.

“We expected some of that and that’s true around the state, finding lower enrollment as some students have chosen to attend private school or even homeschool,” stated Cassell.

Cassell also updated the board on the Waynesboro High School renovation project. He says the inside should be substantially complete in a month.

