First Alert Forecast: Rain returns to the forecast

(WHSV) - An easterly flow will keep the clouds around today with a few showers. A front will cross the area on Thursday and stall close to the area. At the same time and area of low pressure will be along the coast. This will keep shower and storm chances elevated through the weekend.

WEDNESDAY: Evening temperatures in the 70s with cloudy skies. Periods of rain arrives as we progress into the night. Rain will likely start after 11 pm. Our West Virginia counties will likely see less than half an inch while the Valley will like see 0.5-0.75″ by tomorrow morning. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s.

Periods of rain will effect our area overnight Wednesday. (WHSV)

Most areas in West Virginia will see less than a quarter of an inch while places in the Valley see around a half inch of rain. Some isolated spots could see an inch. (WHSV)

THURSDAY: A warm morning with temperatures rising into the 70s. Mostly cloudy, warm and humid for the day. Scattered showers throughout the day as a cold front moves closer to the area. With some sunshine, temperatures will rise into the low 80s. A few spots in West Virginia will rise into the mid 80s with more sunshine. Mostly cloudy with occasional rain showers will continue into Thursday night with overnight lows in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Another warm morning with temperatures rising into the 70s. Scattered showers possible in the morning hours with mostly cloudy skies late. Highs in the upper 70s. Another batch of scattered showers will arrive Friday overnight with lows in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Another warm morning with temperatures in the 70s. Cloudy with on/off scattered showers for the day. With a cloudy sky, temperatures will only rise into the low 70s in the afternoon. Lows in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: A muggy start with temperatures rising into the 70s. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible at any point in the day. With some sunshine, temperatures will rise into the low 80s in the afternoon. Lows in the mid 60s.

MONDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 70s, a warm start. Partly cloudy and warm with a drop in humidity. A beautiful day with highs reaching 80 degrees. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s.

