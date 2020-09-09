First Alert Forecast: Shower and storm chances increase through the weekend

(WHSV) - An easterly flow will keep the clouds around today with a few showers. A front will cross the area on Thursday and stall close to the area. At the same time and area of low pressure will be along the coast. This will keep shower and storm chances elevated through the weekend.

WEDNESDAY: A warm morning with temperatures rising into the 70s with patchy fog. Mostly cloudy, warm and a bit more humid for the afternoon with a few showers. The best chance for for showers will be after 4pm. Highs in the low 80s, a few spots in West Virginia will rise into the mid 80s with more sunshine. Activity will become more widespread, scattered showers overnight. Evening temperatures in the 70s, falling into the mid to upper 60s overnight. Fog after midnight.

While a few showers are possible this afternoon, activity will be more widespread later this evening/overnight. (WHSV)

THURSDAY: A warm and foggy morning with temperatures rising into the 70s. Mostly cloudy, warm and humid for the day. Scattered showers and storms for the day, especially in the afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches the area. With some sunshine, temperatures will rise into the upper 70s to low 80s. A few spots in West Virginia will rise into the mid 80s with more sunshine. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

A Cold front will cross the area later Thursday into early Friday. A few scattered storms are possible during that time. (WHSV)

FRIDAY: Another warm morning with temperatures rising into the 70s. Partly to mostly cloudy and warm. A few showers at any point in the day, not a washout. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SATURDAY: A comfortable morning with temperatures in the 60s. Cloudy with on/off scattered showers for the day. With a cloudy sky, temperatures will only rise into the low 70s in the afternoon. Lows in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 60s, a pleasant start. Mostly cloudy and comfortable, scattered showers at any point in the day. With some sunshine, temperatures will rise into the low 80s in the afternoon. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

MONDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 70s, a warm start. Partly to mostly cloudy and warm, a few isolated showers at any point in the day. Not a washout. Highs in the low 80s in the afternoon.

