First Alert Forecast: Staying unsettled through the weekend with showers

(WHSV) - A northeasterly flow will keep the clouds around today with a few showers. Meanwhile, a cold front will cross the area tonight and will stall close to the area. This will keep shower and storm chances elevated through the weekend.

THURSDAY: A warm and foggy morning with temperatures rising into the 70s. Mostly cloudy, warm and humid for the day. Scattered showers at any point, more so mist and drizzle. Temperatures will be slow to warm, eventually rising into the upper 70s to low 80s for the Valley with some sunshine in the afternoon. A few spots in West Virginia will rise into the mid 80s with more sunshine. Cloudy for the evening with temperatures in the 70s, falling into the mid to upper 60s. Showers will persist overnight with fog after midnight.

Scattered showers at any point in the day, more so light mist and drizzle. (WHSV)

FRIDAY: Another warm morning with temperatures rising into the 70s. Mostly cloudy and warm. A few showers at any point in the day, not a washout. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A few showers for the evening with temperatures in the 70s, falling into the mid to upper 60s overnight. Not going to rule out a few isolated showers overnight as well.

SATURDAY: A warm and foggy morning with temperatures in the 60s. Cloudy with on/off scattered showers for the day, more so mist and drizzle. With a cloudy sky, temperatures will be slow to warm and will only rise into the low 70s in the afternoon. Lows in the mid 60s.

A front will stall south of us on Saturday. At the same time high pressure will be over New England. As a result, it will be a cloudy and damp day with on/off mist and drizzle. (WHSV)

SUNDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 60s, a pleasant start. Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with scattered showers at any point in the day. With some sunshine, temperatures will rise into the low 80s in the afternoon. Lows in the low 60s.

MONDAY: We will start to see a change in the pattern starting on Monday. Morning temperatures rising into the 70s, a warm start. Partly cloudy and warm, highs in the upper 70s to low 80s in the afternoon. A nice day to get out and enjoy.

TUESDAY: A very comfortable morning with temperatures rising into the 60s. A mix of sun and clouds and pleasant, highs in the low 70s in the afternoon. A nother great day to be outside. Overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

