Fishburne Military School has had in-person classes since Aug. 15 with no COVID-19 cases

WAYNSBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Fishburne Military School started in-person classes on August 15, and to date has had no cases of the coronavirus. Not even a single elevated temperature or a single cadet on room rest.

The superintendent of the school, Mark Black, attributes the lack of COVID-19 cases to a very diligent planning process for this school year, which started in April. This includes fewer students - only 117 students, including 29 day students - a strict structure followed by the cadets which includes hand sanitizing and social distancing.

Superintendent Black says cadets have really stepped up to become leaders in implementing this new year’s process.

“We told our cadets that we expect you to be part of the solution, and held them accountable to that and they well exceeded our expectations,” he said.

Fishburne Military School will have an open house on Saturday, September 19. To make an appointment to attend call 540-946-7700 extension 175.

