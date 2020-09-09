Advertisement

Free COVID-19 testing event to be held at Hillandale Park

Generic COVID-19 testing photo courtesy: U.S. Army / Miguel Pena
Generic COVID-19 testing photo courtesy: U.S. Army / Miguel Pena(MGN U.S. Army / Miguel Pena)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia Department of Health will be hosting a free, appointment-only COVID-19 testing event in Harrisonburg.

The event will be held at Hillandale Park in Harrisonburg, located at 801 Hillandale Ave, on Sept. 11 from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

To schedule an appointment, call the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Health Department at 540-574-5101 by Sept. 10 at 2 p.m.

Preference for testing will be given to symptomatic individuals or contacts of a known COVID-19 case.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

Enrollment down at Waynesboro Public Schools

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Tara Todd, NBC29
Enrollment is down at Waynesboro Public Schools according to Waynesboro Schools Superintendent, Dr. Jeffrey Cassell.

Local

Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for alleged shooter

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office officials identified the alleged shooter as Landon O’Brian Clark, 26, of Waynesboro.

State

Kanye West appeals Richmond Circuit Court ruling that removed him from ballot

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
The Office of the Attorney General announced Kanye West has filed an appeal to overturn Judge Taylor’s ruling after West’s ballot was removed for November’s election.

Regional

N.C. boy killed in motorcycle crash on Blue Ridge Parkway

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The accident happened near milepost 297 in Blowing Rock, North Carolina, just before noon September 6.

Latest News

State

Nearly 70% of inmates at Pamunkey Regional Jail test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
Hanover County officials announced that there is a COVID-19 outbreak at Pamunkey Regional Jail.

News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 882 on Wednesday

Updated: 3 hours ago

State

VSP: Labor Day weekend traffic crashes claim 17 lives in Virginia

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By NBC29 Newsroom
The Virginia State Police says 17 lives were lost in a total of 15 crashes across the commonwealth over the Labor Day weekend.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 882 on Wednesday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer
As of Wednesday, September 9, Virginia has had 129,289 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

News

Albemarle County Board of Supervisors votes to move Confederate monuments

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Augusta County shooting under investigation

Updated: 8 hours ago