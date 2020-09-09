Free COVID-19 testing event to be held at Hillandale Park

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia Department of Health will be hosting a free, appointment-only COVID-19 testing event in Harrisonburg.

The event will be held at Hillandale Park in Harrisonburg, located at 801 Hillandale Ave, on Sept. 11 from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

To schedule an appointment, call the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Health Department at 540-574-5101 by Sept. 10 at 2 p.m.

Preference for testing will be given to symptomatic individuals or contacts of a known COVID-19 case.

