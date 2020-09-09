Gayle’s Market in Penn Laird to close

PENN LAIRD, Va. (WHSV) - An iconic business spanning five decades in Rockingham County will close permanently.

Gayle’s Market in Penn Laird announced on Tuesday they will shut down.

Known for its country hams among other delicacies, the market which has been open for 50 years said there were many factors into their decision to close including the COVID-19 pandemic.

The post went on to say it is heartbreaking to say ‘goodbye.’

You can read the post in its entirety below:

