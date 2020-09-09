Harrisonburg city council creates CARES act task force

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A team is working on where federally-dispersed CARES Act money, to help those impacted by COVID-19, will be going in Harrisonburg.

The Harrisonburg City Council approved the CARES Act Advisory Task force at its meeting on Tuesday night.

The group will advise the council in deciding where the funding should be spent based on the city’s needs.

The task force consists of 10 members, nominated and approved by city council, including Mayor Deanna Reed and councilman Christopher Jones.

The task force has already been working on how to divide up the additional $4.6 million in CARES act funding for the city.

“This is an intent just to formalize council’s actions last meeting," city attorney Chris Brown said when addressing the council. "At that meeting each council member was going to nominate two members to the task force and Mayor Reed and council-member Jones were also going to be on the task force.”

Two nominated candidates declined to serve because of other commitments.

The task force will meet this Wednesday and Thursday afternoon to discuss their plans.

