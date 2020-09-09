Advertisement

Harrisonburg’s CARES ACT Task Force discusses needs in community

Harrisonburg City Hall
Harrisonburg City Hall(WHSV)
By John Hood
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — After approving the members of Harrisonburg’s CARES ACT Task Force Tuesday night, the group met together on Wednesday to begin discussing where the additional $4.6 million in CARES ACT funding is needed in the city.

The first round of CARES ACT funding came to the city in July. The city spent $4.6 million on city expenses, like PPE, preparing buildings to allow the public back in, and COVID-19 Messaging. A pause on the Harrisonburg High School two project also was used with the money and funds were set aside to help local businesses.

“The first wave that 4.6 we’ve already put it into action for the most part, and that 4.6 million dollars were broken down into a number of categories,” Mike Parks, Harrisonburg City spokesperson said.

At Wednesday’s meeting, the group of ten began categorizing how the $3 million for the city will be used to help the most amount of people need.

The task force started the meeting by going over a survey on what the group believes the greatest needs are. The top areas selected were rental and mortgage relief and child care.

The group then discussed how those individual needs could be brought into broader categories to be approved for spending.

“That will allow the staff to take the flexibility, to take that broad category and try to find the best way to fit that into the funding parameters,” Ande Banks, deputy city manager said.

The umbrella categories for each need came down to four terms like economic stabilizations, community support, community health, and thriving education.

However, the money is spent by the end of the year the city will need to make sure those who are receiving are impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The next step involves city staff sending out a prioritization survey to each member of the task force. The group will then need to fill out those surveys tonight to be reviewed at Thursday’s meeting at noon.

