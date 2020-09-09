Kanye West appeals Richmond Circuit Court ruling that removed him from ballot

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Office of the Attorney General announced Kanye West has filed an appeal to overturn a ruling that removed him from November’s ballot.

Last week, Judge Taylor made the decision after Attorney General Mark Herring accused the West camp of acting fraudulently to get on the ballot.

West has now hired two new lawyers with BakerHostetler, Trevor Stanley and Mark Braden.

According to the Attorney General’s office, both lawyers have extensive ties to the Republican Party and represented the Republican Party of Virginia when they opposed suspending the witness requirement for the June primaries earlier this spring.

West also filed a motion for expedited consideration, which speeds up the process.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.