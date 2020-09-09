Advertisement

Kool & the Gang co-founder Ronald ‘Khalis’ Bell dies at 68

Ronald “Khalis” Bell, a co-founder and singer of the group Kool & the Gang, has died.
Ronald “Khalis” Bell, a co-founder and singer of the group Kool & the Gang, has died.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ronald “Khalis” Bell, a co-founder and singer of the group Kool & the Gang, has died. He was 68.

Bell died at his home in the U.S. Virgin Islands Wednesday morning with his wife by his side, publicist Sujata Murthy said. The cause of death has not been released.

Kool & the Gang grew from jazz roots in the 1960s to become one of the major groups of the 1970s, blending jazz, funk, R&B and pop. After a brief downturn, the group enjoyed a return to stardom in the ’80s.

The group won a Grammy in 1978 for their work on the soundtrack for “Saturday Night Fever.”

Bell wrote and composed some of the group’s biggest songs including “Celebration,” “Cherish,” “Jungle Boogie” and “Summer Madness,” which was used in several films including “Rocky” and “Baby Boy.” The song was also used in a Nike shoe commercial featuring LeBron James.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Justice Dept. push into Trump case could prompt dismissal

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Justice Department’s action is “a normal application of the law. The law is clear. It is done frequently,” Barr said at an unrelated news conference in Chicago.

Local

Harrisonburg’s CARES ACT Task Force discusses needs in community

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By John Hood
After approving the members of Harrisonburg’s CARES ACT Task Force Tuesday night, the group met together on Wednesday to begin discussing where the additional $4.6 million in CARES ACT funding is needed in the city.

National

Boy’s shooting raises questions about police crisis training

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Salt Lake City officers who came were not specialists in crisis intervention but had some mental health training, and they ended up shooting the boy as he ran away because they believed he made threats involving a weapon, authorities said.

Local

Waynesboro Fire Department responds to house fire

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Simone McKenny
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Latest News

Local

Chiropractor sees increase in visits from patients working from home

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Simone McKenny
A chiropractor in the Shenandoah Valley has seen an increase in visits from people who have made working from home their new normal.

National

American Airlines OKs Black Lives Matter pins for employees

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Texas-based American joins Starbucks, Delta Air Lines and other major companies that let employees show support for the movement that protests police violence against Blacks.

Local

Drug sting in Valley made more then 80 felony arrests

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By John Hood
The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Taskforce made more than 80 felony arrests in its eighth annual Operation Valley Venue last week in a drug sting.

National

Big drop reported in vaping by US teenagers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Experts think last year’s outbreak of vaping related illnesses and deaths may have scared off some kids, but they believe other factors contributed to the drop, including higher age limits and flavor bans.

National

What slowdown? Amazon seeks to hire 33,000 people

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Amazon is seeking to bring aboard 33,000 people for corporate and tech roles in the next few months.

State

Body of 28-year-old man found in Virginia river

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hannah Smith, NBC12
The Sheriff’s Office Dive Team responded to the river and recovered the body.