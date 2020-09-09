Nearly 70% of inmates at Pamunkey Regional Jail test positive for COVID-19

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County officials announced that there is a COVID-19 outbreak at Pamunkey Regional Jail.

According to officials, on Sept. 8, 124 out of the 178 inmates who were “deemed necessary” for testing, tested positive after drive-through testing was conducted on Sept. 5.

At least 12 of the 178 tests are still pending and a vast majority of the inmates are asymptomatic.

The “deemed necessary” term comes from the first infected inmate, who tested positive for the disease on Sept. 3.

Inmates near pods may have come in contact with the infected person. Infected individuals are isolated from the general population.

For staff members at the jail, 20 of the 129 employees have tested positive. Three of the test results are still pending.

The three employees whose test results are pending are quarantining and on emergency paid leave.

County officials were notified on Aug. 20 of the jail’s first two COVID-19 cases among staff members. Both staff members were immediately instructed to self-isolate.

On Aug. 28, a jail contractor was tested positive, with another employee testing positive on Aug. 31.

Officials say each case was reported to the Chickahominy Health District.

There have been no hospitalizations or deaths.

The jail facility remains on lockdown.

