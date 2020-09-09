New UVA Breast Cancer Center scheduled to open in October

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health announced it will open a new Breast Cancer Center in Albemarle County next month.

The new center will be located at 625 Peter Jefferson Parkway Suite 200, off of Interstate 64 and Route 250 on Pantops.

The facility is designed to bring all breast cancer services into one building and will have free, accessible parking.

“It’s just going to be nice from the physician and patient standpoint that we’ll all be there, that we can see patients as needed. And then, hopefully, just much more convenient for patients, not only just in terms of the location, but our ability now to consolidate appointments so that patients can be seen potentially by different physicians all in the same day at the same visit,” Dr. Shayna Showalter, director of the center, said.

UVA mammography and MRI imaging sites will remain open when the new center is up and running.

The center is scheduled to open on October 12.

