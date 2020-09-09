Town of Bridgewater to honor late councilman

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Bridgewater has plans to honor a late councilman.

The current council approved the dedication of the Main Street Riverwalk to honor Roscoe Burgess Sr.

Burgess served on Bridgewater’s town council for 20 years before he died in 2013.

Burgess' children had the idea for the dedication, as the council was already looking for a way to recognize him.

“It [the riverwalk] connects both ends of town,” Mayor Ted Flory said. "Roscoe was all about connection in his life and so it’s a very symbolic and appropriate way that we can recognize his long-standing service and community leadership for us.”

Mayor Flory said Burgess was an inspiration to so many in the area.

