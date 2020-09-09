Advertisement

VHSL School of the Week: Broadway

Over the last nine years at Broadway High School, Ryan Ritter has worked hard to put the right coaches in place for the Gobblers' athletic programs.
By TJ Eck
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Over the last nine years at Broadway High School, Ryan Ritter has worked hard to put the right coaches in place for the Gobblers' athletic programs.

“Our coaching staff is really outstanding," said Ritter, who serves as Broadway’s athletic director. "We have made a lot of coaching changes in the last nine years. In fact 15 of our 19 varsity coaches, I have had the opportunity to hire.”

One of those hires is Danny Grogg. Grogg is preparing for his second season as the Broadway H.S. football head coach. The Gobblers went 1-9 overall in his first season at the helm but there is still strong optimism, support, and energy around the program with preparations underway for a spring season in 2021.

“I’m excited for Coach Grogg," said Ritter. "I’m glad he’s our coach. He has established a great atmosphere around our program. His coaching staff is fantastic. Our players are working hard to get better each and every day.”

While Grogg can still be considered a new head coach, Dwight Walton has been leading the Broadway boys basketball program for nearly 15 years. Under Walton’s guidance, Broadway has become one of the most consistent programs in the Shenandoah Valley with at least 17 wins in each of the last three seasons. The Gobblers are 52-28 overall since the start of the 2017-2018 season.

“Coach Walton is probably one season away from getting his 200th career victory," said Ritter. "He’s by far the most winningest coach we have had in boys basketball.”

As Broadway and the rest of the VHSL gets ready for high school sports competition to begin later this year, Ritter says his athletic department and coaching staff is using time now to grow before returning to the court or field.

“We are studying (the book) Insideout Coaching by Joe Ehrmann who played in the NFL and talking about how to be a transformational coach instead of a transactional coach," said Ritter. "So it’s more than just X’s and O’s. We want to win every game but that’s not our purpose.”

