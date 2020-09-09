VSP: Labor Day weekend traffic crashes claim 17 lives in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) – The Virginia State Police says 17 lives were lost in a total of 15 crashes across the commonwealth over the Labor Day weekend.

VSP announced Wednesday, September 9, that the majority of fatal crashes this year occurred after dark, and at least five of the people who died weren’t wearing seat belts.

Authorities say the preliminary 2020 statewide statistics match last year’s numbers.

“The 2020 traffic fatality statistics continue to trend in an unacceptable direction and with 116 additional crashes with injuries over the holiday weekend, I fear that preliminary number of deaths may still increase,” VSP Superintendent Colonel Gary T. Settle said.

Fourteen traffic deaths occurred in 2018, while only five were reported in 2017.

State police investigated a total of 484 traffic crashes during the holiday weekend, and arrested 55 drivers for DUI/DUID.

Copyright 2020 NBC29. All rights reserved.