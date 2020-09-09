Advertisement

Waynesboro Fire Department responds to house fire

Fire crews got to the scene around 4 a.m..
Fire crews got to the scene around 4 a.m..(Credit WHSV)
By Simone McKenny
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — The Waynesboro Fire Department responded to a fatal house fire that happened early Wednesday morning on Southfork Drive.

Investigators said there were four people living in the home at the time of the fire and one person died. Another person was transported to VCU to treat serious burns. There were no other injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Waynesboro Fire Department was assisted by Augusta County Fire Rescue, the Waynesboro First Aid Crew, and WPD.

